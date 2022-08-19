South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Places

10 of the best picnic spots to spend your weekends in the Shoalhaven

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The views from Pigeon House, one of the many perfect picnic spots the Shoalhaven calls home. Picture: Tom McGann.

Picnics are a great way to get out and about, without spending up big. Best of all, you can pack a picnic brunch, lunch or twilight dinner and enjoy it just about anywhere.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.