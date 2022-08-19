South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Battle for the top four headlines pivotal Blackmore-Bolden Shield round 17

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PICTURE PERFECT: Huskisson celebrating in their 5-2 comeback win earlier this year against Manyana. Picture: TEAM SHOT STUDIOS

Well it's that time of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.