Letters to the editor

Labor's announced wind-farms for the Illawarra and elsewhere. What are the stats?
A single turbine requires 900 tonnes steel, 2500 tonnes concrete, 45 tonnes plastic, massive quantities of copper and rare earth metals. Blades contain: fibreglass, epoxy, polyurethane, etc. All need large quantities of fossil fuels to mine/produce, transport and install. The energy to source components is more than will be produced in a turbine's entire working life. What's the carbon emmissions tally?
Wind farms require huge land clearing or sea floor mining, destroying local environments. Turbines last 20 years, then need dismantling, can't be recycled and will either go into landfill or incinerators - releasing toxins and heavy metals into air, soil and water. Both use fossil fuels and create carbon emissions.
Turbines have killed millions of birds, bats and insects. Their subsonic noise disorientates whales - many have died. Turbines have ignited causing serious fires and toxic plumes.
Wind power still needs to be backed up by coal, gas or nuclear sources; promised battery backup is unreliable and expensive - ask the SA government.
Wind-power in the EU, UK and California needs fossil fuel/nuclear backup to prevent blackouts.
We're told "renewables" are cheaper but what are the total costs (mostly to taxpayers) for: subsidies, mining for raw materials, transportation, production, studies into ecological effects, safe disposal of infrastructure, and environmental rehabilitation?
What are the total carbon emissions generated by all these processes and does wind power cause less environmental damage than fossil-fueled or nuclear power?
Behind the "shadows", Morrison played "Trumps" over his colleagues.
A one-man band hooked on greed for all his mighty power.
Deliberate deception by secrecy, lies and distrust in his Ministry. He created, for himself, five shadow ministries of the most important portfolios. He worked beside all his Ministry and never said a word, he kept his "big secret" to himself.
Who says there is no corruption in politics? This is a man who says "don't trust Politicians, or Governments, only trust God!". Does he think he is God?
A man who says he doesn't lie. A man who won preselection by deception and lies to enter Parliament for the first time. A man who wears smugness on his face as if to say "I know things that you don't know". Well, he sure did.Karen Andrews, his colleague, has called for him to resign. She is right, he must, and do so immediately. Apologising is not good enough. Corruption is unacceptable. John Howard says Morrison shouldn't resign because a by election would be bad for the Liberal's.This is not about The Liberal's Mr Howard, it's about the truth and our democracy.Albo, bring on the Federal I.C.A.C. NOW!.
Audrey Hutchison, Nowra
The Federal Labor government is about to release its National Electric Vehicle Strategy, with a core focus on the need for a fuel emissions standard.
Apart from Russia, Australia is the only OECD country to not have fuel efficiency standards, resulting in our country becoming a dumping ground for dirty, inefficient and costly cars.
The benefits of transitioning to EVs are immense; from financial savings, to better health outcomes and environmental benefits. Yet Australia's uptake of EVs stood at only 2 per cent in 2021, when the expected global EV uptake rate in 2022 is 13%. It is long past time that Australia plays catch up with the rest of the world and comes up with strong policies that will give Australians the real choice of good, affordable EVs.
Ching Ang
