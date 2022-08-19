Letters to the editor

A man who says he doesn't lie. A man who won preselection by deception and lies to enter Parliament for the first time. A man who wears smugness on his face as if to say "I know things that you don't know". Well, he sure did.Karen Andrews, his colleague, has called for him to resign. She is right, he must, and do so immediately. Apologising is not good enough. Corruption is unacceptable. John Howard says Morrison shouldn't resign because a by election would be bad for the Liberal's.This is not about The Liberal's Mr Howard, it's about the truth and our democracy.Albo, bring on the Federal I.C.A.C. NOW!.

