Kiama MP Gareth Ward to face trial on sexual, indecent assault charges

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has been committed to stand trial in relation to sexual and indecent assault charges.
He appeared in Nowra Court on August 19 via video link for the first time since being charged with sexual intercourse without consent, common assault, and three counts of assault with acts of indecency. No plea was entered.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said the the charge certificate for Ward had been filed.
She set a date for a call-over on September 14 at which time she said an official trial date would be set.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
