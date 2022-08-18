South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Bomaderry honours Vietnam Veterans in sunset service

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:04am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEST WE FORGET: The Shoalhaven community marked Vietnam Veterans Day with a sunset service at Bomaderry. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

As the sun set over Bomaderry on Thursday (August 18), Shoalhaven veterans and their families gathered to commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.