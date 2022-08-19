South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Wollongong 2022
What's on

16 of the best campsites in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
August 19 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Camping is a great way to experience the great outdoors. It can also be a cheap way to have a weekend getaway or longer holiday either alone, as a couple, with family or as part of a big group of friends.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.