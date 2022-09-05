Artist, mentor, youth worker, mother, volunteer: they're just a few of Aunty Jodie Stewart's many roles in the community.
Most recently, the proud Wulbunja woman has been able to add Elder of the Year to that growing list.
Advertisement
Ms Stewart earned the honour for her work with Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS) with her efforts centered around youth reconciliation, support, education and training.
It's just one small facet of a broader volunteer effort, with a drive to uplift the next generation at the heart of it.
"For young people, it changes their life in a big way when they can find someone to talk with and feel comfortable with - that's when they start to open up," she said.
"I'm grateful for what our Southern Youth and Family Service can provide for them, and they're grateful we're assisting them at that time; you get to feel at home with these young people, and they open up a bit more in depth.
"It all starts by meeting and greeting them, telling them you're there to help and not get them in trouble, but to try and provide assistance."
READ MORE:
Ms Stewart said she had a passion for helping young people and her community long before joining as a volunteer with the SYFS.
In continuing that passion through her job, said the most heartening thing has been helping young people find their place in the community and navigate some of life's challenges.
Ms Stewart said it was something that carried over to her artistic and cultural pursuits.
She has been an integral part of women's workshops around the South Coast, worked to help many communities through countless Indigenous groups, and is a fixture of Koori Youth art classes, which have been a runaway success.
"They're learning how to paint and get into culture, and we have the elders who come in and engage with them," she said.
"The kids love learning about their culture and language... it's all coming back slowly but surely.
"They want to learn more about who they are and where their mob is - all about themselves, their identity, and where they fit in."
READ MORE:
Advertisement
For Ms Stewart, being an Aunty in her community and being able to help people is a prestigious accolade in itself.
She never expected to be named Elder of the Year for doing what has always come naturally.
"I just see myself as an Indigenous person that's out there and does involve myself in lots of different things, mostly voluntary things," she said.
"I feel good after I've helped someone, and then I can see they're getting better at what they want to be, who they want to be, or where they want to go - it's their journey."
Southern Youth and Family Services provides supported accommodation, community social housing, counselling, mediation, support and a wide range of programs to children, young people, adults, and families. Visit: syfs.org.au
Advertisement
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.