There's simply nothing quite like a cold beer on a hot day, but what's better is a cold locally brewed beer.
Dangerous Ales in Milton does just that - brews delicious beer. But how do we know the beer is good? Perhaps because it won first place in a recent competition.
In August 2022, the Sydney Royal Wine Show was held, with a beer competition being a part of the show to determine who had the best beer.
Damien Martin, owner and head brewer at Dangerous Ales in Milton, presented his 'Crispy Boi Lager, which took home first place and a gold medal in the Sydney Royal Beer and Cider category.
Mr Martin said he believed his beer took home the gold medal because of the quality of the drink.
"There's just nothing quite like locally brewed beer," he said.
"You can always tell the difference between a drink that was made in some big city factory or overseas, to a drink that was made in a small brewery in a small town."
The award winning beer started as an idea in Mr Martin's head - 'What if I made a beer that I would want to drink?'
It was this spark in his mind that led him to creating the 'Crispy Boi'.
"I just wanted to make a beer that my mates and I could enjoy around the fire," he said.
Mr Martin has been brewing beer for years, however before he made the jump to making the loved drink, Damien was a chef.
It wasn't a huge transition to move from cooking to brewing as according to Mr Martin, "Brewing beer is just like cooking, so I slipped right in."
Dangerous Ales has called Milton home for six years, however in December 2021, the brewery was expanded to allow more beer to be produced.
In the revamped brewery, 10 fermenters, or 'uni tanks' sit on the back wall, holding 4,500 litres each.
Using these fermenters, Dangerous Ales produces roughly 500,000 litres of beer per year.
"We've been here for a while now but we revamped in December 2021 to allow us to make more beer," Mr Martin said.
"These fermenters are great for that."
The company sells their drinks at the bar opposite the brewery of the same name, however the beer also travels around Australia, being sold in some major cities.
In terms of the award winning 'Crispy Boi', all beers are canned in the Milton brewery and the artwork for the cans was done by a local tattoo artist.
The recent Sydney Royal Wine Show was not the first competition Mr Martin had entered, having entered his beer in the 2021 how. However, 2022 was the year where the beer took home first place.
"We won silver medals for our beers in 2021, which is still obviously great," he said.
"But taking home the gold medal this time is really cool considering there were quite a few entries."
The award winning 'Crispy Boi' is not just a gold medal drink in competitions, but in the community as well.
According to Mr Martin, the 'Crispy Boi' is the brewer's most popular drink, selling it more than any other beers on offer.
"I think it's because people love those cold, fizzy, bitter, yellow beers," he said.
"The 'Crispy Boi' is just that, it's your classic yellow, fizzy lager."
Mr Martin agrees with the community, with the 'Crispy Boi' being his favourite drink.
"It's easily my favourite drink," he said.
"It started as an idea in my head, became award winning and a community favourite, of course it's my favourite.
"It also helps that it's really bloody good."
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
