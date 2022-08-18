Beecroft Weapons Range will temporarily reopen to visitors from Friday (August 19), as the Navy pauses its current live fire exercises.
Visitors will be allowed back to the peninsula - home to the Point Perpendicular lighthouse - from 1pm-8.30pm Friday, with last entry to the area at 6pm.
On Saturday and Sunday (August 20-21), visiting hours are 4am-8.30pm, with last entry to the area at 6pm.
A defence spokesperson confirmed the Navy will halt its current live fire exercises to allow for weekend visitors to the popular destination.
"The Royal Australian Navy is conducting an exercise at Beecroft Weapons Range with live fire activities from 17 to 18 August and 23 to 24 August," the spokesperson said.
"The public may access Lighthouse Road between these two periods."
While the area is generally open for the weekend, travellers are advised that road repairs are underway across the peninsula and some spots will remain closed.
Honeymoon Bay Rd, South Long Beach Rd and access to Crocodile Head remain closed to all public access, including walkers and cyclists.
Honeymoon Bay is closed to camping while Honeymoon Bay Road is undergoing remediation.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
