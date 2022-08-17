South Coast Register

Switching off is easier said than done

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
August 17 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Do you ever have the feeling you're glued to your screens?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.