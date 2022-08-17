As the cost of fresh food continues to rise, so too does the consumption of pre-packaged food but it doesn't have to come at the expense of your health, one expert has said.
With green beans hitting $11/kg and watermelons costing $30 each, Wollongong dietitian Gynette Reyneke has warned that cheaper options can be detrimental in the long term.
But all is not lost, although Ms Reyneke believes unaffordable prices may further frustrate efforts to encourage Australians to eat adequate amounts of fruits and vegetables.
"Frozen veggies and fruits as well as dried fruit such as sultanas, apricots and figs are a good alternative as they provide similar nutritional value," she said.
"According to the Australian dietary guidelines, two serves of fruits and five serves of vegetables as a part of a healthy diet is associated with better health outcomes and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as obesity, CVD and type 2 diabetes."
Ms Reyneke also encouraged us to eat more legumes, although they are not a traditional inclusion to the Aussie dinner plate.
"Beans, peas, chick peas and lentils help meet the recommended serve of veggies," she said.
UOW student, Sophie David, has resorted to growing her own vegetables during this period of insane price hike.
"I have lettuce, obviously, and onion and broad beans at the moment," she said.
Miss David is generally health conscious and believes a healthy diet is important for her mental health.
"If I feel good in my body, I feel good in my head."
Miss David requires adequate protein intake for her regular weightlifting at the gym, and prior to the inflationary and shortage issues she would have preferred to eat beef, whereas now she is having to take protein supplements.
She is also increasingly shopping for frozen pre-packaged meals as compared to her usual choice of fresh produce.
Miss David is feeling the pinch of inflation and admits to being more thrifty in most situations.
A Woolworths spokesperson acknowledged the high inflationary pressures being felt nationawide and said they endeavour to bring best prices for customers.
"While we're working to continue to provide our customers with great value, it's important we also support our suppliers in covering their increasing production costs to ensure they can continue to meet the food and groceries needs of all Australians," he said.
