Hello? You there? Can you still hear me? - Questions everyone along the South Coast asks due to one thing alone - black spots.
The South Coast has become known for having terrible mobile black spots along the Princes Highway.
The South Coast is rampant with bad mobile black spots, but whereabouts are they?
Ulladulla and Batemans Bay
The stretch of highway between Ulladulla and Batemans has multiple black spots where phones will cut off, regardless of the phone provider.
New towers have been confirmed to be built in this area to solve this problem.
The Regional Connectivity Program is set to fund the new towers, providing $1.43 million.
Nowra and Ulladulla
The highway between Nowra and Ulladulla also presents multiple phone black spots and has been a problem for a long time.
Phone calls will drop out regularly along the stretch of road, with many sections resulting in SOS only for phones.
This is a genuine concern for travellers should they break down.
Kiama Bends
A little further up north, the rather dangerous stretch of road is famous in the community for having terrible phone reception.
This is an example of roads which need better mobile reception for safety reasons.
Should an accident take place on the bends, drivers will need reception - a sentiment which has driven the popular community campaign known as 'Mend the Bends'.
Politicians from both sides of the aisle spent the election promising the areas would be fixed with new towers.
Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips promised towers would be built along the highway between Ulladulla and Batemans Bay, an area known for having poor phone coverage.
Mrs Phillips has recently been announced as the Chair for the New South Wales Black Spot Consultative Panel.
The Panel aims to provide the opportunity for stakeholders to have a say in the project selection process, and ensure nomination of the highest priority and importance to the local community are recommended for approval.
The electorate of Gilmore runs from the Minnamurra River up north, down south to Tuross heads.
With the electorate being so large, there are plenty of areas with mobile black spots in need of fixing.
Mrs Phillips said she feels privileged to have been named the Chair of the panel.
"I look forward to working with the panel that reviews priorities for the program in New South Wales including representatives from the National Roads and Motorists' Association, the Institute of Public Works Engineering Australia, NSW Police Force, the Federation of Parents & Citizens Associations of NSW, the Traffic Management Association of Australia and Transport for NSW," she said.
Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Carol Brown, said the Federal Government has committed $110 million per year to the Black Spot Program to improve road safety across the nation.
"This Government is investing on road safety right across the nation to ensure Australians get home safely every trip," she said.
The Black Spot Program is a program which previous Governments have already committed $380 million "to invest in telecommunications infrastructure to improve mobile coverage and competition across Australia," according to the Australian Government website.
With the Federal Member for Gilmore now the chair of the NSW Black Spot Consultative Panel and the Federal Government investing large amounts of money into fixing the problem, residents in Gilmore will hopefully soon see an improvement with some of the worst mobile black spots on the South Coast.
"Black Spot projects deliver safer roads throughout New South Wales," Mrs Phillips said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
