A proposed merger of the New South Wales RFS and SES and sparked a fire on controversy.
The merger was a part of parliamentary recommendations for future emergency service responses in NSW.
The inquiry's recommendations also suggested public information functions be run out of Service NSW rather than from the combat agency tasked with leading the natural disaster, as is the current approach.
From politicians to community organisations, to the SES and RFS themselves, everyone has something to say about the idea.
The partial merger would see the RFS and SES combine their back-of-house functions, although each agency will retain its core purpose of responding to floods or bushfires.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said in a press conference on August 17, "We will also be merging the back office of the RFS and the SES."
Mr Perrottet said the merger would put less focus on administration and have more focus on frontline response.
"That transition will take some time," he said.
However, the proposed merger did not receive the welcome the Premier would have liked, with many stating the idea should not go ahead.
The SES, RFS, Public Service Association (PSA) and State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward have all shared their opinions on the matter. Here is what they had to say:
A spokesperson for SES NSW stated a submission to the parliamentary inquiry notes that restructuring the organisation, merging and cutting regions had been a cost-cutting measure by the NSW Government and prevented it from providing "training, support and services to NSW communities when they are most vulnerable."
The spokesperson also said the agency would review each recommendation that forms part of the government's response.
SES Commissioner Carlene York is currently on prearranged leave, however the agency spokesperson said the Commissioner has been working with her management team throughout the week to review the findings and recommendations of the parliamentary inquiry.
Shoalhaven SES units have been contacted.
The NSW RFS released a similar statement to the SES, with a spokesperson stating the agency would review the parliamentary recommendations before speaking on the matter.
Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla-Shire and Illawarra unites have been contacted.
The PSA said there was no proper consultation taken place with either the SES or the RFS regarding the proposed merger.
PSA General Secretary Stewart Little said the Premier may be risking lives should this merger take place.
"The Premier needs to pause and realise that if he doesn't move cautiously and collaboratively he is literally risking the lives of people across the state," he said.
"The RFS had hundreds of vacancies heading into the recent catastrophic bushfires and the situation has not improved significantly since. The SES have had their budget repeatedly slashed by this government and desperately need a period of stability to consolidate."
Mr Little said the RFS and SES have significant support staff issues as is and that he struggles to understand how merging their functions will improve matters.
"The Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service were designed to operate separately for a reason. They serve completely different functions."
"Once again the government has stomped in with an expedient plan without bothering to consult with public sector workers or the communities affected. We've seen this movie before and it doesn't end well."
Mr Little said the Premier's track record was also a source of concern to RFS and SES staff.
"If form is any kind of guide, when the Premier says 'merger' what he really means is 'budget cuts,'" he said.
"It takes a special kind of arrogance to look at the recent history of disaster response in this state and say, 'You know what I think we need? To get out the razor.'"
Independent State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward wrote a letter to the NSW Premier, outlining his opposition to the proposed merger.
"As Parliamentary Secretary for the Illawarra, I fought hard to keep the State Emergency Services Headquarters in the Illawarra. Today's announcement raises more questions than answers," Mr Ward said.
"Volunteers are already wrapped up on red tape which is discouraging people to get involved. Today's announcement will mean more paperwork and less lifesaving work."
Mr Ward said he is also concerned the announcement may mean loss of jobs within the Shoalhaven and Illawarra region.
"The NSW Government promised no regional job cuts; how will today's announcement impact on regional jobs located at the State Emergency Services Headquarters in Wollongong?" He said.
"Whilst any effort to provide more coordinated and meaningful natural disaster responses to local communities should be commended, our volunteers should not be shouldering greater administrative burdens because of proposed job cuts by the NSW Government."
The state electorate of Kiama has recently been impacted heavily by weather events, something Mr Ward said should also be a concern for residents of the region should the merger take place.
"My electorate has been heavily impacted by floods and fires. Claims that cutting resources that support frontline volunteers will someone 'help' is the silliest thing I have ever heard! This needs to be explained."
Mr Ward created a petition to oppose the merger, which can be accessed here.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
