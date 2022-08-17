For a birthday cake, 42 candles is a lot, but the Shoalhaven Red Cross celebrated just that - 42 years.
The Shoalhaven organisation turned 42 this August, however the club has seen brighter days.
While the celebration was enjoyed by all who attended, the group has suffered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Shoalhaven Heads branch once held 62 members, however the pandemic resulted in many members not wanting to leave their homes.
Due to this, the branch is now down to 25 members.
Jenny Edwards, Shoalhaven Red Cross Branch manager said they are eager for new members to join the group and are always wanting younger locals to join.
"We're always looking for new members," Mrs Edwards said.
"It would be great to see more young people join a branch too."
Despite this, the celebration was a time for the group to celebrate 42 years of helping the community.
We want to keep helping the Shoalhaven community.- Jenny Edwards
The group has spent the past 42 years supporting successful programs throughout the Shoalhaven, all with the end goal of helping the community.
Programs ranging from going to nursing homes to helping with the elderly, to the 'Save a Mate' program, which aims at saving youth from alcohol and drug abuse.
Mrs Edwards said supporting these types of programs is why the Red Cross is so important.
"We've spent the last 42 supporting these programs because we feel they are important for the community," she said.
"We're going to continue to support these programs and anyone that wants to help should feel free to join the group."
The Shoalhaven is home to a number of Red Cross branches, from Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, Sussex Inlet, Milton and Ulladulla to name a few.
The groups along the Shoalhaven also run markets, something Mrs Edwards said helps fund the organisation.
The next markets are set to run on the first Saturday of October.
"The markets are a great opportunity for our group to meet the community members and do our part for the area," Mrs Edwards said.
With 42 notches in the belt of the Shoalhaven Heads Red Cross, the group is looking into the future with an optimistic grin on their faces.
In 10 years, the group hopes to have more members than they do now, while also hoping to bring in more youth to the branches.
"I hope the branches grow some more in the future," Mrs Edwards said.
"Especially with the Shoalhaven Heads Branch who only have a little over 20 members now.
"If we don't get more members soon, the Shoalhaven Heads branch may not be here in 10 years."
However, with 42 years done in the community, Mrs Edwards is hopeful new members will join the group and the Shoalhaven Heads Red Cross will continue to serve the community for years to come.
Interested locals can join the group or book a stall at the upcoming markets by calling Jenny Edwards on 0418 100 151.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
