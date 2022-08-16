The state government is waiving the fees for several childcare courses in a bid to bolster the pipeline of skilled workers for the early learning sector.
There will be 25,000 fee-free training places for TAFE Illawarra courses like a Certificate III or a Diploma in Early Childhood Education and Care - which provide pathways to becoming an early childhood educator or educator in after-school care programs.
The fee waiver is currently for enrolments by December 31, while existing early childhood employees can upgrade their qualifications for free.
Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the fee-free courses would help remove barriers to accessing vocational education and training.
"People who are already working in the industry can also upskill if they enrol in courses this year, and bolster their qualifications so they can take on new roles," Mr Henskens said.
In 2021, more than 11,000 people chose to undertake courses in early childhood education, according to the NSW Government.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
