Marine Rescue saves boater with hypothermia at Sussex Inlet

A straight forward rescue for the volunteers of Marine Rescue Sussex Inlet quickly turned into a medical emergency on Monday (August 15), when a solo yachtsman became seriously ill with hypothermia.
Marine Rescue was called to Macleans Point in St Georges Basin just after 9am, where a small 4 metre sail mono-hull had capsized 400 metres offshore.
A rescue team aboard Marine Rescue Sussex Inlet 20 pulled the man on board to safety, but his condition rapidly deteriorated.
The rescue crew called an ambulance, and the man was treated by paramedics at Nielsons Boat Ramp.
Marine Rescue Sussex Inlet deputy commander Tony Pollard said the experience showed just how fast hypothermia can take hold.
"When we first got him on board he seemed ok, just a bit cold, but he very quickly became delirious and weak," Mr Pollard said.
"An ambulance was called and met us at the Nielsons Boat Ramp, where he was treated by the paramedics before being taken home to recover.
"The whole experience was a real eye opener, seeing how quickly hypothermia can take hold and the serious effects it can have."
Across New South Wales, water temperatures are now at their coldest point for the year.
Marine Rescue Deputy Commissioner Operations Alex Barrell said that the incident was a timely reminder that boaters and paddlers without a wetsuit or proper clothing can quickly succumb to hypothermia if they become wet, particularly in windy conditions.
"Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, drowsiness, slurred speech and disorientation," Mr Barrell said.
"It is essential that anyone exhibiting these symptoms are treated quickly by moving the person to a warm, dry place or sheltering them from the elements, taking off any wet clothing and covering them with a blanket or dry clothes, and having them drink a warm beverage until professional medical treatment can be obtained.
'It is also essential that boaters and paddlers dress appropriately before heading out on the water."
