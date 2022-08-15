South Coast Register
Shoalhaven nearing closer to the minor premiership with a solid win over University

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:13am, first published August 15 2022 - 9:36pm
Rising high

It's the type of performance that would have fellow opponents shaking come the business end of the season, with Shoalhaven flexing their muscles and pulling ever closer to the minor premiership in Illawarra Rugby with a comprehensive 52-12 win away from home against University of Wollongong.

