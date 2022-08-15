Time for meaningful conversations around death and dying

Shoalhaven Health and Arts is proud to promote The Groundswell Project Australia's Dying to Know campaign.
This campaign aims to improve death literacy and positivity in individuals and communities through local events.
The free Shoalhaven Health and Arts' event will create a trustworthy space to engage in meaningful conversations around death and dying and to learn more about how we can prepare for end-of-life.
The event will be held on Wednesday August 24 from 1pm to 3.30pm at El Horses, 22 Berry Street Nowra.
The event will be conversational and hosted by Nowra based community facilitator and Mental Health First Aid instructor Annette Tesoriero.
The national Dying to Know Day campaign asks people of all ages and stages of life to 'get dead set' around the reality of death and dying - because it's going to happen to us all.
The campaign invites Australians to overcome their fears or discomfort around death and take action on end-of-life planning in a way that is right for them.
Dying To Know Day provides Australians with an opportunity to come together, join the conversation and 'get dead set'.
Shoalhaven Health and Arts invites you to share a cuppa and join this most important conversation.
Bookings are essential at www.shaa.org.au/host/d2k and for more information email info@shaa.org.au
