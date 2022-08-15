South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Curtis Trkulja takes out Nowra Velo Club Individual Time Trial championship

Updated August 15 2022 - 5:45am, first published 4:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Curtis Trkulja has won the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial championship held on Braidwood Road on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.