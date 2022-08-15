Curtis Trkulja has won the Nowra Velo Club's individual time trial championship held on Braidwood Road on Sunday.
Trkulja won this 19.70 event on an amended course and after an absence of the event in 2021.
The club's time trial championship could not be held last year as the proposed date fell in a COVID shut down period.
This year the course needed an alteration to avoid bad road conditions at Yerriyong and was extended from the usual 14 kilometre distance to this year's almost 20 kilometre ride.
Curtis won this 2022 edition by four and a half minutes when he covered the distance in 28 minutes 28.99 seconds.
In second place was Josh Henry in 32 minutes 55.49 seconds.
Third place went to Jon Schol who covered the distance in 33 minutes 42.58 seconds with Richard Vitiello fourth and edging Chris Harrison out of the higher position by half a second.
Vitiello's time was 34 minutes 50.38 seconds and Harrison stopped his watch in 34 minutes 50.84 seconds.
Dean Byrne has stepped up to B grade after consecutive wins in C grade and placed sixth overall.
Byrne was also the quickest on the road with no aero bike or aero fittings. His time was 35 minutes 08.65 seconds.
Next on time was Tony Patton (35:42.19) ahead of Jason Spence (36:18.65), Doug Gray (36:22.24), Godfrey Green (37:30.02), Gary Bryce (37:56.58), Henry Wakeford (38:26.32), Lynne Vaughan (39:01.02), Michael Thompson (39:07.07), Garry Porter (39:30.27), Jo Chalain (39:38.82), Jamie Overton- (41:23.56), Adrian McMillan (41:45.24), Jose Pereira (42:14.78), Hubert Driehuis (42:24.10).
There were two bad luck stories for the day.
Kieran Harrison punctured at half distance and Ben Wallis stripped his front chainwheel bolts in the first 500 metres.
An expected clash of the club juniors did not occur when Cameron Harrison called in sick.
Harry Ludman and Hugh Vaughan were racing with an Illawarra Academy of Sport team at Sutherland and Josh Ludman did not enter.
Josh Ludman did however win at the St George Cycle Club's handicap race on Oatley Park on Saturday afternoon, moving up a position from second the previous weekend.
The Nowra Velo Club returns to criterium racing at the Albatross Aviation Technology Park next weekend.
