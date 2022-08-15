In Nowra, the popular unleaded 98 ranges from $2.13 to $2.19 per litre, while unleaded 95 is sitting from $2.06 to $2.11 per litre, 91 sitting from $1.91 to 1.95 per litre, E10 sitting from $1.89 to $1.92 per litre and diesel sitting from $2.03 to $2.14 per litre.