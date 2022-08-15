Fuel prices around Australia are still high despite the previous Government lowering the fuel tax for six months.
Some Shoalhaven residents are claiming the fuel prices in both Ulladulla and Nowra are still as high as they were before the tax was lowered.
The smartphone app, 'Fuel Check' made by the NSW Government is proof this is the case, showing fuel prices right along the South Coast still sitting on average above $2.00 per litre.
In Nowra, the popular unleaded 98 ranges from $2.13 to $2.19 per litre, while unleaded 95 is sitting from $2.06 to $2.11 per litre, 91 sitting from $1.91 to 1.95 per litre, E10 sitting from $1.89 to $1.92 per litre and diesel sitting from $2.03 to $2.14 per litre.
Ulladulla is fairing the same, with unleaded 98 ranging from $2.15 to $2.17 per litre, 95 at $2.08 to $2.09 per litre, 91 sitting from $1.95 to $1.96 per litre, E10 sitting at $1.92 per litre and diesel sitting at $2.01 per litre.
Meanwhile, further down south in the Eurobodalla-Shire, while there are still areas selling fuel above $2.00 per litre, some petrol stations have dropped prices drastically.
In the small town of Mogo, 98 has dropped to $1.91 per litre, 91 has dropped to $1.71 per litre, E10 has dropped to $1.67 per litre and diesel has dropped to $1.95 per litre.
The differentiation in prices depending on locations has residents in the Shoalhaven questioning why fuel is still so expensive in their towns.
The simple answer is fuel prices have increased around the country as a result of global economic conditions, Russia's war in Ukraine and Australia's dollar exchange rate.
Global oil supply chains have been heavily disrupted as a result of the war in Ukraine due to Russia being one of the world's largest oil providers.
Due to Australia relying so heavily on fuel imports, it is vulnerable to international fuel markets.
To lessen the burden, the previous Australian Government put a temporary six month fuel tax drop in order to lower the price of fuel around the country.
The tax cut did drop prices in the beginning, with the Government dropping its 44 cents per litre tax to 22 cents per litre.
Fuel prices around the nation did drop for an amount of time as a result of this.
However, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) who monitor fuel prices around the country, stated retail petrol prices will fluctuate with changes in international prices.
"The price cycles in the largest capital cities, even though the excise cut has flowed through to the bowser," The ACCC said on their website.
The ACCC stated in regional areas, fuel price decrease has been slower than capital and larger cities around the country.
"There are a relatively small number of locations in regional areas where our analysis showed the decrease in average petrol and diesel prices was smaller than the cut in excise," the ACCC stated.
"We have sought more information from petrol retailers in these locations. Many of these locations are smaller and/or in remote areas, where turnover of fuel stocks can be slow."
The ACCC also stated there was an increase in fuel prices mid April to June, even with the tax cut.
"Between mid-April and late June, regular unleaded petrol wholesale prices increased by around 48 cents per litre (cpl) and diesel wholesale prices increased by around 57 cpl."
However despite this, there has been a national downward trend in fuel prices.
There is no exact reason as to why fuel prices are more expensive in some places than others, as it all comes down to the major companies who own the stations pricing their fuel.
With the current fuel tax set to return to 44 cents per litre in September, consumers along the South Coast can expect fuel prices to increase further in the coming month.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
