South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Nowra man charged with firearms and weapons offences

Updated August 15 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 24-year-old Nowra man is facing 11 firearms and weapons charges, after police found a cache of guns, homemade stun devices, and more in a Quiberon St home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.