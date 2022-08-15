A 24-year-old Nowra man is facing 11 firearms and weapons charges, after police found a cache of guns, homemade stun devices, and more in a Quiberon St home.
On Sunday night (August 14), police were making inquiries about a separate domestic violence-related incident; a crime scene was established and occupants not involved in the incident were asked to leave the house.
During this time, the 24-year-old man entered a bedroom and attempted to remove a large metal lock box.
As he attempted to flee the home, he was confronted by a police sergeant and detained by officers after a struggle.
The sergeant sustained minor abrasions to his face during the arrest; he did not require further treatment.
During a search of the lock box, police allegedly seized two modified gel blasters, a homemade single shot .22 calibre pistol, two electronic stun devices, ammunition, several mobile phones, and numerous forms of identification believed to have been stolen.
Police also seized a credit card with a blade concealed inside.
During a subsequent search of the property in the early hours of Monday morning (August 15), officers seized two gel blaster firearms, a large quantity of various calibre ammunition, homemade electronic stun devices and capsicum spray.
The man was taken to Nowra Police Station where he was charged with 11 offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Monday, August 15.
