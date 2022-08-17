Family friendly Shoalhaven: your guide to fun activities for the week ahead

Pint-sized Picassos
Bundanon Mini
Experience Bundanon art museum in a hands-on way at the Bundanon Mini workshops. Ideal for kids up to age 5, the sessions include a 30 minute art making activity with Bundanon's Learning team, plus the chance to explore the grounds. Remember to be sun-smart, and bring a water bottle and a smock for your mini artist (or ask them to wear clothes you don't mind getting stained). Bundanon Mini is on Thursday, August 18, 10-11.30am. Be sure to book online with the museum.
Learn a little
Science Week
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum is celebrating Science Week on Saturday, August 20. The theme is 'Glass: more than meets the eye' - think kaleidoscopes, looking glasses, lighthouse lamps, telescopes and more. There will be plenty of activities (both paid and free), and fascinating talks from experts, suitable for all ages. Book with the museum.
Winter Market
The Mill Markets
The Mill Markets at Pyree will be transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend, for a special school holiday market event. Step onto the grounds in your best-dressed winter costume; there will be an icy photo set, snow machine, kids craft activities, and much more. Bring the kids dressed in their winter best and go into the draw to win a $50 voucher for The Mill Marketplace. This Saturday, August 20, 11am-1pm.
Spring Festival
Kids poster competition
Sanctuary Point Community Pride and Firefly Bay and Basin have announced their Spring into Sanctuary Point poster competition. There is $500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Local kids aged 10-18 can submit their designs, and the winner will be used to promote the festival across the Shoalhaven. Enter at the Firefly website; the competition is open until Sunday, August 28.
Sign Up
Little Athletics
Make new friends and get moving with your local Little Athletics Club - it's a great activity for kids aged 3-17. Early bird sign-on is currently open at your local clubs: Shoalhaven (Nowra), St Georges Basin, and Milton-Ulladulla. The clubs are also hosting come-and-try days during August, as they prepare for the summer season. Early bird sign-on is open until August 28. For more info, contact your nearest Little Athletics Centre.
Coming Up
Wakakirri 2022
Shoalhaven school students have incredible stories to tell, and soon they will bring them to the stage. Wakakirri 2022 is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this August, showcasing our region's young performers in an exciting dance spectacular. Over two nights, primary and secondary schools, along with dance schools and community groups, will perform their own Wakakirri story-dances. Happening on August 29-30; book your tickets online or at the box office.
Coming Up
Travelling Film Festival
The best movies of Sydney Film Festival are set to make their South Coast debut this August. Huskisson Pictures will host the Travelling Film Festival on August 26-28, showing a specially curated program of the most loved and riveting Australian and international features direct from the main event. Nine feature length films and three home-grown short films will be on show over the three days. For more info and tickets, visit the Travelling Film Festival website.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
