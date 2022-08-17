Family friendly Shoalhaven: your guide to fun activities for the week ahead

Experience Bundanon art museum in a hands-on way at the Bundanon Mini workshops. Ideal for kids up to age 5, the sessions include a 30 minute art making activity with Bundanon's Learning team, plus the chance to explore the grounds. Remember to be sun-smart, and bring a water bottle and a smock for your mini artist (or ask them to wear clothes you don't mind getting stained). Bundanon Mini is on Thursday, August 18, 10-11.30am. Be sure to book online with the museum.

