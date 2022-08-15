South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber • Opinion

Australians dominate the Birmingham Commonwealth Games: What were the best moments?

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:18am, first published 12:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tinka Easton (blue) was one of the gold medalists from the South Coast. Photo: Tinka Easton's Instagram.

From records falling in the pool to a redemption four years in the making, I reflect on my top 10 Birmingham Commonwealth Games moments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.