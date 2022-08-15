From records falling in the pool to a redemption four years in the making, I reflect on my top 10 Birmingham Commonwealth Games moments.
Before we start the countdown, it's important to recognise all the athletes from the South Coast.
Tinka Easton was dominant in her under 52kg Judo weight category, winning three bouts in a row to claim gold. How solid did she look throughout!
When you win a silver medal at a Paralympics, you're expected to take home a medal at the Commonwealth Games. Jasmine Greenwood didn't let the pressure get to her and led at every turn to take home the gold in the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10.
Finally in the paratriathlon, Jonathon Goerlach and his guide David Mainwaring were sitting outside a podium spot until a superb third and fourth bike lap put them into third position. Both were strong on their feet and hanged on for a bronze medal. Super effort.
Now onto the countdown.
The England Netball Team broke the Diamonds' hearts four years ago on the Gold Coast when they beat them in the gold medal match by a single point.
Jeez, redemption in the semifinal this time round felt good didn't it? That wasn't all though. They would go on to beat Jamaica in the final, a team they lost to during the pool stages, and claim Australia's 1000th gold medal in Commonwealth Games history.
Just like the Diamonds, gymnast Georgia Godwin took home silver four years ago and was looking to go one step better. Boy did she do it in style!
The 24-year-old looked impeccable en route to her women's vault final victory and carried her form over to the women's all-around final and other events too.
She ended up with two golds and four silvers.
Is there anyone more inspirational than Paralympian Madison De Rozario? I mean, she's even got a Barbie doll made in her honour!
She led the women's T53/54 1500m from the start and held on for gold with a gritty performance, but it was winning the women's T53/54 marathon a few days earlier that blew everyone's mind.
She was the heavy favourite and won comfortably, but she did it with her chair held together with zip ties!
Are you kidding me!
When you're battered and bruised, you're allowed to take it easy, but try telling Matt Glaetzer that!
After winning gold in the men's team sprint, the track cycler crashed in the men's keirin and was left with cuts, abrasions and burns on the right side of his body.
It was literally a struggle for him to get out of bed as his bed sheets would stick to his burns, but he was still ready to compete in the men's 1000m time trial.
However, another setback came when AusCycling forced the cyclists to use heavier and less aerodynamic handlebars for safety reasons.
Despite being expected to race slower times, Glaetzer did the unthinkable and won gold by over half a second.
This isn't just one moment, it's a career.
Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole didn't win gold in her final event before retirement, but to make this list, she didn't need to.
For the very first time in Commonwealth Games history, able-bodied athletes and para-athletes competed in the same program.
At the end of the Tokyo Paralympics, it was announced Paralympians would be paid the same bonuses as Olympians.
None of that would have happened if it wasn't for her contribution to the Paralympic movement.
You're right Ellie. Broken crayons do still colour.
From Ellie, we go to Ellen.
We know Shane Warne bowled the ball of the century, but did Goulburn's own Ellen Ryan just surpass him in a different sport?
Take a look at this!
Did you really just do that Ellen?
That ball to win gold in the lawn bowls women's doubles with her best friend Kristina Krstic came days after she became the first Australian to win gold in the women's singles event too.
Out of this world!
Jess Stensen, nee Trengove, has been living in the shadows of her brother and former Port Adelaide Football Club captain Jack Trengove, but not anymore.
She won the women's marathon but it was the aftermath which made this moment very special.
Just like the late Kerry McCann all those years ago, she overcame a Kenyan to win and went over to hug her son Billy in the crowd.
Billy and his father would have missed the ending if the Channel Seven camera crews didn't give them a lift.
Who writes the script?
In the words of sports broadcaster Basil Zempilas, "to be a legend, you have to beat a legend".
Well, what do you call it when you beat three legends at the same time Basil? Because when Emma McKeon won gold in the women's 50m butterfly, that's what she did.
In winning her 11th Commonwealth Games gold, she overtook Susie O'Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones who all had 10 golds.
I'm sorry Jess Stenson, Emma McKeon and all the other Aussies mentioned so far, but a Scotswoman edges you out. If I wasn't Australian, this would be number one.
Eilish McColgan went into the women's 10000m thinking her biggest challenge would be Irine Cheptai and she wasn't wrong.
Heading into the back straight, McColgan and the Kenyan were neck and neck. The former took the lead in the final turn, held on and broke the Commonwealth Games record in the process.
Following the win, McColgan raced over to hug her mother Liz Nuttal in the crowd for one of the moments of the Games.
Why was it so special? Thirty-two years ago, Nuttal accomplished the exact same thing.
Remarkable.
Some moments have to be seen to be believed.
I've watched this so many times already, but I still don't believe it.
In 1958, a man by the name of Herb Elliott won the men's 1500m (known as the one mile race at the time) at the Cardiff Commonwealth Games.
No other Australian had done it since then until now.
Ollie Hoare took us on a three minute emotional roller coaster before edging past the current world champion Jake Wightman and the current Olympic Games Silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot to take home the gold.
How lucky are we to have witnessed that! Totally Hoaresome!
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
