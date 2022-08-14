The best movies of Sydney Film Festival are set to make their South Coast debut this August.
Huskisson Pictures will host the Travelling Film Festival on August 26-28, showing a specially curated program of the most loved and riveting Australian and international features direct from the main event.
Nine feature length films and three home-grown short films will be on show over the three days
Travelling Film Festival manager Sanam Rodrigues said the offerings come from across the globe.
"We are excited to return to Huskisson this August and give audiences a fresh and exciting program to be enjoyed on the big screen," he said
"A total of nine feature films and three Australian short films will be screened in this year's program, filled with fascinating and mind-blowing storytelling from Australia, Ireland, Norway, Palestine and so much more."
Opening the festival is the Oceanic collaboration, We Are Still Here - an unparalleled First Nations celebration, interweaving eight stories by 10 directors from Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.
Here is the full program:
Friday, August 26, 7pm | Australia, New Zealand
Conceived as a cinematic response to the 250th anniversary of James Cook's arrival in this region, We Are Still Here is a poetic and powerful statement of resistance and survival.
Through eight heroic protagonists, the film traverses 1000 years exploring stories of kinship, loss, grief and resilience.
It begins with a stunning animation set in ancient times, when a mother and daughter out fishing have a disturbing vision of the future.
Then we are taken to 1862 where, in both Australia and New Zealand, Indigenous people confront the prospect of a terrifying future. In 1915, a Samoan soldier finds himself in a perilous situation, but also encounters an unexpected act of kindness.
Alongside stories set in the past, there are also contemporary stories of activism, of confronting racism, of romance and of ancestral love. And finally, a vision of a dystopian future.
Bringing together a range of genres - animation, sci-fi, romantic comedy, period drama - We Are Still Here is cumulatively a strident story of endurance in the face of colonialism, racism and attempted erasure.
It is also evidence of thrilling new First Nations cinematic talent from our region.
Saturday, August 27, 10am | Sweden, USA
An uplifting, joyous documentary featuring a female dance troupe with a difference: they're 60+ and out to prove that age is just a number.
One of Florida's hardest working dance teams, the Calendar Girls perform for fundraising events and regularly kick up their heels in parades. It all adds up to more than 100 performances a year. They also find the time to craft elaborate candy-coloured costumes, complete with personalised headgear.
Against this busy backdrop, the like-minded women negotiate their sunset years while challenging society's perceptions.
Swedish directors Maria Loohufvud and Love Martinsen weave the dancers' personal stories with their colourful routines, shot in the bright Florida sunshine.
The enthusiasm of their performances underscores their pride and determination, as the troupers live their lives to the fullest.
Saturday, August 27, 1pm | Ireland
A lonely Irish girl discovers a life she never believed possible in Colm Bairéad's beautifully realised family drama, set in 1980s rural Ireland.
Cait is a nine-year-old shunned at school, and treated with indifference by her pregnant mother and a father who cares more about gambling than his wife and four daughters.
She experiences love and warmth for the first time after being packed off to spend the summer with Eibhln and Sen, older relatives with a fairy-tale-like dairy farm in Waterford.
Words never spoken and sentences left unfinished are just as powerful as the deliberately sparse dialogue as Cait begins to blossom in the sunshine and discovers a secret with life-affecting consequences.
Saturday, August 27, 1pm | Australia | short film
Passionate florist and deliveryman Trent (Aleks Miki, Secret City) finds his voice when he is forced to cooperate with a voice activated car. Featuring Becky Lucas and Sam Neill.
Screening alongside The Quiet Girl.
Saturday, August 27, 4pm | Belgium, France, Netherlands
Winner Grand Prix at Cannes 2022, the new film from Lukas Dhont examines an intense teen friendship torn asunder.
Thirteen-year-olds Leo and Remi are best friends. They dream of unimaginable wealth, of being stars on YouTube.
Remi is an aspiring musician, and Leo is his greatest fan. Theirs is a loving and genuine friendship.
And then they start high school. For the very first time, their closeness comes into question as they are teased and taunted by their schoolmates.
Gradually a rift develops between the friends, with tragic consequences.
Saturday, August 27, 7.30pm | Australia
Twelve-year-old Blaze is raised by her caring father, Luke. When she witnesses a brutal crime on the streets, Blaze is faced with conflicting emotions of debilitating fear and a desire for justice.
As she spirals uncontrollably, Luke does his best to help her through this crisis, but to little effect.
An unlikely saviour enters the picture, a dragon - a magnificent Barton creation - that provides solace and courage to Blaze as she finds a path forward.
A rousing and moving film, Blaze is a bold hybrid of live action, puppetry and animation, an ode to female courage and a celebration of the power of the imagination.
Sunday, August 28, 11am | Palestine, Egypt, Netherlands
An innocent Palestinian woman becomes trapped in blackmail and deceit in this edge-of-your-seat thriller from two-time International Oscar nominee Hany Abu-Assad.
A visit to Huda's salon in Bethlehem should give Reem a welcome break from her controlling husband. But Reem's trusted friend Huda is not all she seems.
In astonishing scenes based on real events, Reem is blackmailed into becoming an informant for Israel's internal security service.
Reem risks shame, and much worse, if she doesn't co-operate.
Abu-Assad's gripping drama makes a powerful statement about the oppression of women in occupied Palestine.
Sunday, August 28, 1pm | USA
Based on writer-director Stephen Karam's Tony Award-winning Broadway play, The Humans sees a family gather for Thanksgiving in a pricey but rundown New York apartment.
As day passes into night and alcohol flows, simmering tensions and tragic histories are revealed.
The knock-out ensemble (including June Squibb, Beanie Feldstein and Jayne Houdyshell) brilliantly navigate unspoken tension. The framing of characters in the gloomy background and eerie talk of bad dreams, give their personal crises a sense of profound existential dread.
Sunday, August 28, 1pm | Australia | short film
A family gathers around the dinner table to share a traditional meal of polenta: a time for communal gathering and intergenerational connection.
The dish is made of coarsely-ground cornmeal and its secrets are passed down with pride through family lines. Today, the serving of polenta continues to provide a space for communal gathering and intergenerational connection.
Polenta is the culmination of three months of experimentation by Adrian Di Salle, during which time five cameras were set up around the director's family table to record every dinner served.
Screening alongside The Humans.
Sunday, August 28, 3.45pm | Finland, Germany, Estonia, Russia
This unconventional love story takes place as two strangers share a Russian train journey through the Arctic Circle.
In 1990s Moscow, Finnish student Laura has become lovers with her urbane and glamorous professor Irina.
Evidence mounts that Irina is not as serious about their affair as Laura, and when the professor pulls out of a planned joint trip to look at ancient petroglyphs, Laura undertakes the long train journey to Murmansk on her own.
In compartment 6, she encounters her companion on the journey: Vadim, a misogynistic, drunken lout who immediately insults her.
But as time passes, and the two experience terrain rough in more ways than one, an unexpected bond is formed between these very different people.
Sunday, August 28, 3.45pm | Australia | short film
A thrilling black comedy about an anxious young poet who accidentally sparks a war with his criminal neighbour when he tries to silence the relentless barking of his dog.
Screening alongside Compartment No.6.
Sunday, August 28, 7pm | South Korea
Sang-hyun runs a laundry shop but is constantly saddled with debt. Dong-soo works at a 'baby box' facility where mothers can safely abandon their new-borns.
One night in the pouring rain, the pair illegally take an abandoned infant with a plan to find it a good home.
When the mother So-young unexpectedly returns for her son, the men instead convince her to join their plan. The three of them then embark on a journey to find new parents for the baby.
Meanwhile, police detective Su-jin and her younger colleague Detective Lee silently tail the group, hoping to catch them in the act.
So begins an unusual and unexpected journey for five people, and a baby, brought together by chance.
