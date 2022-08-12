Pivotal fixtures headline round 16 of the Blackmore-Bolden Shield

Three rounds is all that is left in the 2022 Blackmore-Bolden Shield regular season with these last three weeks being the most pivotal of the entire season with such a tight race in the standings.
Every team, bar the Shoalhaven United Bears and Manyana Wanderers, have a shot at making the top four, but this weekend will see several teams drop out of the race.
Advertisement
Like I said previously, it really is do or die time.
This is a match where both teams have so much to play for, which will surely bring out some determined performances.
If Shoalhaven Heads are able to secure the victory then they will have won the minor premiership while for Bomaderry they have to pull off a win to remain in contention of playing finals this year.
With a Sharks loss and a Huskisson victory, the Seagulls still have a chance to steal back first place with two rounds to go after this.
For the Tigers, a loss here would see them enter the next round four points back of fourth place.
It is an essential win for both sides, who will pull it off?
This is a hard game to predict between two talented sides currently on different trajectories.
Milton dispatched Culburra earlier this season with a 4-0 victory - their biggest win of the year, but are currently in a rough trough having only won one of their last eight games.
However that record is deceiving as five of the six defeats have been by a one goal margin with the Panthers still being a difficult side to dispatch.
Culburra are in the midst of playing their best football of the year and have an almost flawless home record of 6-1.
They have been scoring goals in bunches recently, which will be extra interesting going up against a Milton side that has allowed the least this season (11).
This match-up has been a fiery affair in the past with multiple red cards shown in the match a few years ago.
The Cougars may be without the services of Kacey Kulscar who received a red card in last weeks match - his second of the year - which will change up their defensive makeup.
This clash is one that may seem easy to predict, but you can't count out the Bears when they have their full team together.
Advertisement
Many middle of the pack sides will be hoping for a Bears win as that will make second place still up for grabs.
However unless United are able to get their numbers together, I feel it will be a tough game for them against a steady and reliable Huski side.
The Seagulls have several options that can put the ball in the net which the Bears will have to lock onto in defense. Huski builds pressure fast and it has given them the upper hand in many clashes this season.
Seagulls skipper Gary Niemeier needs just two goals to be the leading goal scorer in the competition.
Illaroo will be heading into this weekend determined to avoid a repeat of their last match-up with Manyana where they conceded a goal in the 87th minute to lose 2-1.
Advertisement
History is on the Kangaroos side though, the side has only lost once in the six games they've played at Sharman Park this year, with four wins and a draw in the others.
The chance for Illaroo to play finals this year is dependent on this match and you'll be sure they'll be putting their best food forward against a Manyana squad who are out of contention.
You can expect the side to come out fast and furious looking to make up for the previous weeks blunder.
The St Georges Basin Dragons have the bye this week.
All matches kick off at 3:30 on Saturday August 13.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.