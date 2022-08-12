The Youth Tigers head into the weekend with their most pivotal game of the season on the schedule as they go up against the Coffs Harbour Suns in the quarterfinals.
It is a game that Youth Tigers skipper Brayden Morris said the team is "confident" heading into but also a game that holds mixed emotions for several players.
"For a few of us it's our last possible year in youth league and we want to push to finish with a banner in the stands as a final hoorah," Morris said.
"We are confident within each other and how we can play, we just need to keep that positive mindset for the full 40 minutes."
It's been a mostly positive year for the Youth Tigers with a couple of troughs in between, but the side's resiliency has always been key in getting them out of any hole they may face.
Coming off a big win against the St George Saints, 113-76, should put the team in good stead heading into the weekend.
Morris said the team's mindset will be key, as mental doubt has been a problem at several points throughout the year, such as their meeting with the first place Sutherland Sharks last Saturday that saw the side go down, 48-93.
"I think we downplayed how talented our squad can be when mentally checked in," Morris said of the game against Sutherland.
"No matter who the team is, we need to have the mindset that we as a team can get the job done."
This weekend won't be an easy go of it as they go up against a Coffs Harbour team that went 17-3 in the regular season.
The Suns had six players average double figures on the year with big man Lachlan Martin leading the way with 15.23 points per game (ppg).
"We know that they have solid scorers, they finished the regular season at 17-3 for a reason," Morris said.
The Tigers match-up well with Coffs as they also have the luxury of depth on their side.
Morris (14.59 ppg), Jeremy Harding (13.33 ppg), Alexander Kessell (12.14 ppg), Lachlan Armstrong (11.93 ppg) and Jordan Bandur (11.88 ppg) all averaged double figures on the year for the Tigers.
But the beauty of this team is that you never know who might step up with Jared Baraguir, Corey Walker and Jack Callaghan all scoring in double digits multiple times throughout the season.
The key for the Tigers will be to get out and running early which is when they are at their best.
"We need to get out early in transition and set the pace in the game," Morris said.
"We've struggled to start games this season and it is usually our second half efforts that get us over the line so I know if we can come out swinging we'll be in good form."
When Morris was asked about his favourite aspect of the team this season, he said it was the camaraderie of the group.
"My favourite part of the team is definitely our family aspect, no matter what we always have each others back," he said.
"This season we've certainly had our ups and downs but I wouldn't change a thing, to know that no matter what at the end of that final buzzer we still have that family attitude."
"I believe in our squad and am thankful to finish my final year of Youth League off with a good bunch of lads."
The Shoalhaven Tigers will tip-off against the Coffs Harbour Suns at 6pm on August 13 at Sportz Central.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
