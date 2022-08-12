Who finishes on top and has the first week of the Group Seven finals off could be decided as early as Saturday at Michael Cronin Oval.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart hopes his table-topping Lions earn that right but knows fierce rivals Warilla Lake South Gorillas will be just as fired up to win and draw level with the home side, with just two regular-season games to be played.
"It's always a big game when Gerringong play Warilla but there's definitely a lot at stake this time around," Stewart said.
"We want to win so we can finish top and get the week off. I'm sure Warilla is thinking the same way. They are only two points behind us and can draw level if they beat us.
"There's definitely a lot to play for. It should be a good, exciting game, like it always is when the two sides play each other."
Warilla coach Troy Grant said finishing top was the goal but beating a Gerringong side which has been the "pinnacle" of the competition for more than a decade, would be a tough assignment.
"They are always tough, especially at their own ground. It is going to be a tough assignment, that's for sure," Grant said.
"We obviously have to do a lot right to beat them. Our discipline needs to be really good and we need to minimise our errors as much as possible.
"Our 'D' (defence) and line speed has got to be good otherwise Fordy (Nathan Ford) at dummy half and their outside edges will just tear you up unfortunately."
Stewart said if history was any guide, the game will be won in the forwards.
"Us versus Warilla, it is always who wins the forwards battles usually comes away with the points. I don't think there will be any difference on Saturday," he said.
"They have some big guys in the middle in (Guy) Rosewarn and (Aaron) Henry and those blokes and our blokes will be looking forward to the challenge."
Stewart added the return of Corey Mulhall was a welcome bonus for the Lions.
"Last week Corey certainly stiffened our defence a little bit and he has been causing some problems on the edge," he said.
"We will need him against a Warilla side full of real footballers. They have a lot of skill across the park with (Jake) Brisbane, Blair Grant, Henry and the Roberts brothers (Paul and Tyrone).
"They have plenty of guys who can cause you danger. We are really going to have to be on our game to get the win."
In other matches on Saturday, Berry Shoalhaven Heads take on Shellharbour Sharks at Berry Showground and Milton Ulladulla battle Jamberoo at Bill Andriske Oval.
On Sunday the Stingrays of Shellharbour will be gunning for a sixth straight win when they host Nowra Bomaderry, while Kiama are at home to Albion Park Oak Flats.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
