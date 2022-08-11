South Coast Register
Three arrested and charged after drugs, vapes, weapons found at Sanctuary Point home

Updated August 11 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
CHARGED: Three people - a woman and two men - are facing multiple charges after drugs, vapes and weapons were seized at Sanctuary Point. Pictutre: file

Three people have been charged with a litany of drug and weapons offences, following a series of raids and arrests on the South Coast.

