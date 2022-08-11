Three arrested and charged after drugs, vapes, weapons found at Sanctuary Point home

Three people have been charged with a litany of drug and weapons offences, following a series of raids and arrests on the South Coast.
On Thursday morning (August 11) a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station, following police inquiries.
Advertisement
The woman was charged with one count each of restricted substance sold by non-wholesaler, possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance, possess prohibited drug, and deal with property proceeds of crime.
She was granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, September 20.
The man was charged with one count each of possess unauthorised firearm, possess a barrel for a firearm unless authorised by permit, supply prohibited drug, and possess prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court on Thursday 8 September 2022.
The two arrests follow a months-long operation by South Coast Police District's Proactive Crime Team, including a prior arrest at Sanctuary Point.
On June 3, a 54-year-old man was arrested at a home on Macleans Rd, Sanctuary Point.
Police searched the property, seizing cocaine, 13kg of cannabis, a gel blaster M4 replica firearm, a .22 bolt action rifle barrel, stun device cartridges, and more than $5000 cash.
Officers also seized almost 470 vaping cannisters with an estimated potential street value of more than $18,500.
The man was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with supplying prohibited drug.
He was granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday 30 August 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.