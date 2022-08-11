Once again we have Liberal Shoalhaven Councillor Paul Ell having his foot in his mouth.
He gives the member for Gilmore a spray about a jobs summit and infrastructure when he and the Greens Mayor voted to outsource council jobs to a Sydney company and also the seat of Gilmore; a Liberal seat for over 20 years, with high unemployment, low wages and no major infrastructure and no commitment for a Nowra bypass.
But if Councillor Ell is concerned about jobs; Shoalhaven needs more police, ambos, nurses, a hospital for Bay & Basin and Sussex Inlet area.
Electrification of the Kiama to Bomaderry rail line with a petition of over 15 thousand signatures by Unions Shoalhaven campaign, all state issues.
But the councillor would be better giving the ratepayers of Shoalhaven value for the extra rate increase using it for better maintenance, footpaths, roads, support the homeless.
There is a need for more maintenance staff and less consultants and go back to the day when ratepayers could ring their local depot for maintenance and got it.
Now that a 43 per cent floor in the reduction of carbon emissions has been passed have you thought what it means to us?
As transport is some 30 per cent of emissions and, of that the heavy transport that we rely on to produce and deliver our food etc., cannot become electric, and hydrogen fuel cells are little way off yet, so that leaves cars that will have to make up the huge balance in reductions.
Can we all have electric cars by 2030 charging from our home solar panels? Doubt it.
Also ships and planes cannot be electric so personal travel will need to be reduced drastically.
Electric power generation is another some 30 per cent of emissions and we only have eight years to get all the renewables and the grid ready, not only for power but green hydrogen generation.
Agriculture, that feeds us, is another big emitter so are we all going to be vegetarian with a sprinkling of kangaroo?
It is going to be a lot of meat for us to eat to reduce the ruminant population by 2030 and that does not account for the feral ruminants like camels and buffalo which cannot be culled in electric helicopters.
And that is not to mention fertiliser that is needed to grow the food for an ever-increasing population, as called by some to ease the labour shortage, with some even wanting a higher floor reduction in emissions.
I am waiting to see the plan for the Australia, and the world, but whatever they are it is going to be a big shock to the system as we are hooked on cheap energy that has given us untold freedom.
The dingo is considered a unique animal with special spiritual and cultural significance for Indigenous Australians, many of whom regard the dingo as their totem. The dingo features in Aboriginal cave paintings and Dreamtime stories dating back thousands of years before white settlement of the continent.
What government consideration is being given to Indigenous cultural beliefs when, in spite of the "Acknowledgement to Country" statement made on behalf of us all, the killing of dingoes is permitted under the federal Wild Dog Management Plan when it lists dingoes along with feral dogs and their hybrids.
Shame on the new government and an insult especially to the Yuin people if we allow this cruel slaughter of a totem animal to continue. Save the dingo!
