Shoalies focused on "repeat performance" against Wollongong

Will Miller's Shoalies showed the ability to bounce back in a big way last weekend after suffering their first bout of adversity the week prior.
Their 40-7 belting of the Shamrocks was an indication their first loss of the year did little to rattle the well-oiled engine that is the 2022 Shoalies.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
This weekend will see the side face off against a feisty fifth place University side that has played unpredictable footy all year.
Miller said he wants to see a repeat performance from last week, as the defense and communication was some of the best he had seen all season.
"It wasn't an easy win, the score isn't a fair representation of the other team, but it was definitely a positive sign to see how the team responded," he said.
"The attitude of everyone wanting to better themselves was great and it was just encouraging to see everyone working hard."
"The defense was a lot better over the whole 80 minutes and the communication was much stronger."
Looking to University this weekend, he said it'll be a tough fight against a side that can beat anyone on any given day.
"On their day I think they can beat anyone, they're a very young side and have had very mixed results this season but it definitely isn't a game we can take lightly," Miller said.
"Defense is again going to be the focus for us, there's a couple of things out of the game on the weekend that we might try and implement too in our attack."
Shoalies and University are quite similar in the way they approach the game. Both sides are on the fitter end, prioritising speed as one of their greatest weapons.
With such similar playstyles, it'll be a game won through the performance of the defense.
"I think whoever can minimize the oppositions attacking opportunities will be the biggest selling point," Miller said.
"We just have to come prepared with our game, ready to do what we do well and hopefully the results will take care of themselves."
The clash will kick off at the University of Wollongong Oval on Saturday the 13th of August at 3pm.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.