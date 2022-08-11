While the nation was stuck in pandemic lockdown, Jayne Denham used the downtime to create something unexpected: a country rock opera.
After all this time, she has finally been able to hit the road with the album, Wanted - and is bringing the show to Sussex Inlet this weekend.
The album is billed as a musical journey of a woman in the wild west, inspired by the old school spaghetti westerns.
Ms Denham said she is aiming to give music fans something extra, in true rock opera fashion.
The show comes complete with costuming and exciting visuals from the old western films which inspired Wanted.
"It's been the most creative fun I've ever had as an artist, to be honest," she said.
"To finally bring that show out on the road has been a real hoot."
Like every performer, Ms Denham has grappled with the challenges with being a touring artist during a global pandemic.
The Wanted tour was cancelled twice, and she is now on the road for that album while writing her next.
Though it isn't all doom and gloom; Ms Denham has come back with a bang, and has big plans for plenty of future touring.
"Touring was held up for about four months," she said.
"But it was nice that now people can come to the show, they've heard the record and learned the lyrics and things like that - it's been great."
Jayne Denham will play Sussex Inlet RSL on Saturday, August 13. Tickets are available online via jaynedenham.com
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
