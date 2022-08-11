Organisations and businesses on the South Coast have struggled in recent times due to current events.
Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels is one of many organisations facing the burden of recent times.
Weather events like fires, floods, pandemic and more floods have hit the not-for-profit with all its might, but like any organisation that does good for the community, it refused to stay down.
Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels joined 15 other organisations on August 10 at the NSW Parliament, to inform the Premier, Dominic Perrottet and the Deputy Premier on the struggles the organisation has faced in recent times.
Floods have caused problems for the organisation's volunteers resulting in issues for the clients.
In a normal year, food deliveries with the organisation would usually take two hours, however due to impacts of recent circumstances, deliveries are now taking up to four or five hours.
Director of Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels Luke Sikora said the longer delivery times are just one of the problems the organisation faced as a result of floods.
"Despite many roads being closed or significantly impacted by flooding across the North Shoalhaven recently, our volunteers haven't missed a delivery," Mr Sikora said.
"However, some deliveries which would normally take two hours, have taken up to four or five, as our volunteers have found alternate routes to get to clients."
While flooding has caused delays in food delivery, the lasting impacts of COVID-19 has resulted in many clients who are susceptible to the virus remaining locked down in their homes.
Due to the clients being older, they understand the dangers of the virus, meaning they would rather have food delivered to their door through the program, than go out into the shops themselves.
"We have a number of clients who remain socially isolated even though we have been out of lockdown for almost a year," Mr Sikora said.
"Residents, particularly seniors, still do not feel comfortable socialising, which is creating ongoing issues across our community."
The organisation is made up of hundreds of volunteers from across the community who undertake a variety of roles.
Cooking, delivering, administration, packing - recent events have not just impacted the clients of Meals on Wheels, but the volunteers who take time out of their lives to help the clients.
This fact alone is why the organisation felt it be important to talk to the leaders of the state, to make them aware of how the floods and pandemic have affected not-for-profit organisations like the Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels.
Mr Sikora said speaking directly to the Premier and Members of Parliament about the issues was important, as it presented an opportunity to ensure they understood the ongoing impacts on not only to the local Meals on Wheels service, but to the community in general.
"Each of the Members of Parliament we discussed our issues with appreciated our candour and honesty," he said.
"They recognised the ongoing challenges facing the region."
Mr Sikora said he and the team will continue to advocate for the Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels and speaking to NSW Parliament about the issues and concerns the not-for-profit is facing is simply part of it.
"We will continue to advocate on behalf of our clients and volunteers to government to ensure we can continue to serve our community now and into the future," he said.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
