Feast your eyes on the stellar entries in Wollongong's first annual Bakery Show since COVID disruptions

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:33am, first published 7:31am
The smell of fresh sourdough, mudcakes, and pastries flowed through Wollongong TAFE as bakers from across NSW competed in the region's first annual baking show since the pandemic.

