A few pieces of clothing are changing the lives of Shoalhaven women.
The Illawarra branch of Dress for Success Sydney has opened its doors at the Sanctuary Point Community Centre, where the service's pilot program is offering professional attire and career support to women in need.
Since setting up the showroom for a soft opening at the beginning of July, volunteers Diane Lamb and Rebecca Lazenby have welcomed 15 ladies for personal styling.
Dress for Success covers every detail of a professional outfit from underwear to outerwear, accessories, shoes,makeup, and personal care items - all at no cost to clients.
The sessions have helped women prepare for job interviews and other important life events; as a result, some have reached their goals already, securing a job or a place in further training.
Mrs Lamb said one of the most remarkable things was watching each woman's confidence grow during their personal styling session and seeing how it makes a difference for them moving forward.
"That's what we're doing it for," she said. "We want to help women, and we can empower them and change their life just by making them feel good dressed up."
The Shoalhaven pilot program at Sanctuary Point has been made possible with help from Bay and Basin Community Resources (BBRC), which runs the Community Centre.
Mrs Lazenby said the collaboration between community groups has helped Dress for Success to reach even more local women.
"BBRC have been so supportive, they've gone above and beyond," she said.
"It really works because there's so many other services and people here. Lots of women come here for those other services, so they see what we're doing."
The Dress for Success Shoalhaven pop-up will operate until December, every Wednesday and Thursday by appointment. Referrals and self-referrals can be booked via the Dress for Success website.
Dress for Success runs entirely on donations from both individuals and businesses; quality corporate clothing, undergarments, toiletries, and other essentials can be donated.
Mrs Lamb and Mrs Lazenby can take donations each Wednesday and Thursday from 9-9.30am
Every year Dress for Success supports more than 2,500 women into employment across New South Wales.
It aims to help women overcome bias and discrimination when entering or re-entering the workforce - at no cost to the women needing the services.
