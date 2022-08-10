Heads win 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield' while Culburra climb in weekend action

It's do or die time for the teams competing for the Blackmore-Bolden Shield as the season begins to wind up.
The weekend didn't disappoint with several key match-ups that delivered fantastic performances across the Shoalhaven.
Some teams shot right up the standings while others possibly saw their chance at a finals berth snuffed out from underneath them.
The annual 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield' was played on Saturday in a lively match between Illaroo and Heads at Vic Zealand Oval.
A sizeable crowd made their way to the oval to catch what would hopefully be a memorable game between the two sides.
Heads definitely had some extra motivation heading in with Illaroo handing them their biggest loss of the season earlier this year, while the Kangaroos remained focused on keeping touching distance with the top four.
Both teams started the game even-keeled with neither side appearing to have the upper hand, that was until 12 minutes in when Illaroo's Angus Hoskin fouled Head's Conor Edenden in the box.
Sharks' skipper Matt White stepped up for the penalty, while goalkeeper Paul Maiolo managed to save the first attempt it was deemed he stepped over the line and White was never going to miss the second.
In the second half Illaroo came out slow which Heads took full advantage of. The Kangaroos got caught in the box which White used to put his side up 2-0. Jye Findlay kept the ball rolling putting their third on the board just ten minutes later.
Alex Cheyne was able to put Illaroo on the board but it was too little too late with Heads taking home the shield.
The Sharks continue to hold down first place while the Kangaroos have their work cut out for them to reach top four, sitting in seventh.
Going into the match it didn't look promising for Basin as in eleven fixtures dating back to 2016 they hadn't beaten the Seagulls having five draws and six losses over that collective span.
They can add another draw to that tally, as both sides secured another draw in what was a hard fought battle between two local rivals.
Huski's skipper Gary Niemeier scored got the ball rolling for his side when he scored in the 14th minute. The Dragons weren't down however as they quickly responded just three minutes later.
Daniel Keegan-Mills put a ball in from the left that went over the goalkeeper into the opposite side netting.
Basin was then awarded a penalty in the 58th minute which was converted by Brendan Hobbs to lead 2-1. It looked like the Dragons were going to hold on to win until a free kick in the 87th minute from the edge of the box by Niemeier tied the match at 2-2 which it would finish on.
Huskisson still sit in second place, while St Georges Basin fortify their top their four positioning.
It was an unfortunate match between the Panthers and the Tigers that the clash abandoned with 15 minutes to go in the game.
Both teams came out of the gates desperate for a win, especially the Panthers who had lost four straight.
It was a close game that saw both sides have several good opportunities that they just unfortunately couldn't convert, but with the final whistle in earshot disaster would strike.
Milton captain Nathan Avery collided with goalkeeper Chris Minner on a header, which resulted in the keeper landing on top of Avery in an awkward position.
Avery was soon stretchered off to Milton Hospital then Wollongong to ensure a spine fracture could be ruled out. Luckily Avery is okay and is recovering back at his home now.
It's thankfully a positive result in what was a scary end to the match, but unfortunately another big blow to the Panthers in what has been a rough trot.
With this game ending the way it did the Panthers drop out of the top four for the first time this season as they now sit in fifth, while Bomaderry sits right behind in sixth.
The Wanderers have put forth one of their best performances of the season in a clash with United.
It was another tight start to the match as both played evenly fought quality football that neither side was able to secure much of a positional lead in.
The first half saw both sides walk to their respective sidelines with zero goals on the board, however coming into the second half Manyana looked ready to lock in.
Aaron Terechovs would put his side on the board at the 60 minute mark with his first goal of the season, there would be a few opportunities by United but unfortunately they could not find an equaliser.
Robert Barrett would put the nail in the coffin at the 86 minute mark with his first goal of the year also as Manyana were able to walk away winners 2-0.
Manyana jumped to eighth position whilst United fall to ninth place as their shot at a spot in the finals looks rather slim.
Culburra continued to add to the Bears miserable weekend as they secured a decisive win that shot them back into the top four.
It was an interesting match-up between a fatigued United squad and a fresh but short-handed Cougars side.
Culburra's direct style of play appeared to disrupt Shoalhaven in their defense with Luke Hill attacking early for the Cougars, putting them on the board at the nine minute mark.
Stephen Gray put up the side's second goal of the day soon after halftime with a fantastic strike which gave the team a comfortable lead.
Things got chippy between the two sides, with Kasey Kulcsar sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the day close to full-time.
Both Stephen and his brother Doug Gray were mentioned for their strong play and leadership for their team on the weekend, with Doug continuing to make his case as one of the strongest players in the competition.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
