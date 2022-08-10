South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Heads win 'Toss Aulsebrook Memorial Shield' while Culburra climb in weekend action

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEEPING STRONG: Huskisson's Christopher Tweed protecting their goal against Basin's Owen Browne. Picture: TAMARA LEE

It's do or die time for the teams competing for the Blackmore-Bolden Shield as the season begins to wind up.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.