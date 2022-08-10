South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

THEM is giving Shoalhaven audiences 'a glimpse into a world they don't know'

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUST SEE: Critically acclaimed play THEM is coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday and Saturday. Picture: Mark Gambino

It had a sell-out premiere season and is in the middle of a successful tour - now, the critically acclaimed play THEM is coming to Nowra.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.