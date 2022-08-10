THEM is giving Shoalhaven audiences 'a glimpse into a world they don't know'

It had a sell-out premiere season and is in the middle of a successful tour - now, the critically acclaimed play THEM is coming to Nowra.
The play, which tells the story of a young family as they face the decision whether to flee their war-torn city, is premiering at the Studio Theatre at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre this Friday (August 12).
Advertisement
Playwright Samah Sabawi spoke with the South Coast Register ahead of the local shows, and said in writing the play, she wanted to give audiences a window into the lives of people in a vastly different world.
"It is a heavy subject matter - the decisions that families make always come at a very high moral cost," she said.
"So I wanted general audiences who have never experienced wars, who come from privileged backgrounds to come and see it [THEM] because it does give them a glimpse into a world that they don't know."
Ms Sabawi wrote the first draft of the play while in a Helsinki hotel in 2015, during the breakout European refugee crisis.
At the time, protestors had taken to the streets demanding tighter immigration measures against what they viewed as an invasion of asylum seekers into their country.
There was something all too familiar about the action. Ms Sabawi had observed the same sentiments across much of the world.
She described it as 'a contradiction between the reality of life for refugees and the fear of the privileged people'.
"People who are seeking asylum in other countries, we think of them after they become labelled refugees," Ms Sabawi said.
"But what makes them reach a decision like this one? What kind of life do they live before they decide to get on a boat or escape through the forests?"
THEM is currently on a second tour, with a host of stops in regional cities.
Early on, the company took THEM to Shepparton in regional Victoria. The success of that trip cemented the need to add more regional shows to the next tour.
Ms Sabawi said getting the show to audiences in smaller towns was important for her, and for theatregoers.
"I think every show needs to go to the regional areas," she said.
"People appreciate seeing arts and culture in their cities, and it's an important thing that all of us need to do, as much as we can."
THEM is playing three shows at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday (Augsut 12) and Saturday (August 13).
Book your tickets online or at the box office.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.