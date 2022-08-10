Phoenix fight through tight conditions once again

The South East Phoenix have yet again fought valiantly through a weekend of tough conditions both on and off the field but never losing focus on always putting their best foot forward.
It was a tough schedule against the Southern District Raiders who provided the Phoenix with a really solid test as two out of the five matches resulted in deadlocks.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Despite some tough losses the Phoenix spirits were still high and the camaraderie of all the sides were on full display as many girls played up to help bolster numbers.
Having been on the negative end of the score in their last match-up the Phoenix look determined out of the gates to change the script.
The Phoenix initially went behind at the 21 minute mark but quickly responded just five minutes later after the team's relentless pressure in the midfield saw Maddie Cater pounce on an opportunity, making no mistake from 20 metres out to level the score at 1-1 at the break.
Both sides battled hard coming out of the half with the play of Ella Simon, Bronte Wright, Zoe Anderson and Amanda Carney helping to set up several opportunities for Cater and Bronte Trew.
Despite this it would be the Raiders who were next to score which spurred the Phoenix girls on and they upped the ante yet again denying the Raiders ball players time and space to weave their magic which started to pay off as the Phoenix girls ground their way back into the contest.
Following some great build up play from the back Casey Johnson sent Bronte Trew through out wide with a pass and Trew beat two defenders before smashing her cross hard and low in behind the defenders which resulted in a Raiders defender turning the ball into her own net.
There was another late chance through Cater again but the scores would remain locked at 2-2 in what was a strongly contested match by both teams.
Both teams came out firing as the Raiders opened up the scoring at the 14 minute mark, but the Phoenix kept up the intensity whilst producing some sound combinations to counteract the oppositions press against them.
The Phoenix were rewarded at the 36 minute mark when a strong sequence saw Jesse Abbot unleashed down the touch line with her cross setting up Izzy McConville who made no mistakes at evening it up at 1-1.
A controversial moment occurred just before the half when time was strangely extended which saw the visitors benefit when a turnover near half way saw them regain the lead to head into the half up 2-1.
This moment seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Phoenix players, while simultaneously giving the Raiders a shot in the arm heading into the 2nd half which was evidenced by Raiders scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to Raiders which did the damage.
The Phoenix finished the 2nd half positively from there, crafting out several good quality chances, with Ella Munro, Josie Rings and Cassandra Petkovska all going close to scoring.
With some more composure in these moments, the Phoenix could have found themselves right back in the game at 5-4. It wasn't to be and the score ended 5-1 to Raiders, a scoreline that, given how well the Phoenix played in the 1st half, seems incredibly harsh on them.
Advertisement
It was another tough go of it for the U16 Phoenix who went up short handed against a strong Raiders side.
There were a number of good opportunities made throughout but unfortunately they couldn't open their bank account on the day and finished the match scoreless.
Yet again the side saw great contributions from the Under 15s who helped fill some much needed gaps.
Facing a strong Raiders squad the girls started well matching the opposition with intent and although conceding two early goals the Phoenix girls remained in the fight.
Keeping their heads up the players worked hard for each other doing their best set up a number of opportunities.
In the second half the Phoenix showed great courage and played with a renewed energy but the opponents who had many representative players were too good and ran out winners 6-1
Advertisement
Young sports star of the week, Lily Skelly was able to score the teams only goal as the team put forth their best effort.
Phoenix 14s started confidently against their higher placed opponents but couldn't find a way past the Raiders defence. Midfielders Sofie, Hayley, Leilani and Alex worked hard but couldn't make the crucial pass to our strikers.
Against the run of play, an interception by the Raiders when the Phoenix were playing out from defence was quickly turned into a goal and the Raiders went ahead 1 - 0.
Another misplaced Phoenix pass whilst attacking was pounced on by the Raiders defence and in two passes the ball fell to the Raiders striker whose well-timed shot just evaded keeper Spiridoula and gave them a 2 - 0 lead that they took into half-time.
The second half was a tight game with neither side dominating. Unfortunately, another Phoenix turnover gave Raiders possession and a finish from close range extended their lead.
A strong effort by defenders Amber, Bridie, Laini, Darcy, Mel & Indeeka was only topped by keeper Spiridoula who made many crucial saves to deny Raiders another goal with the game ending in a 3 - 0 defeat to the Phoenix.
Advertisement
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.