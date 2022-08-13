South Coast Register

'Hi Mum' scam almost became a reality for my mum

VD
By Vera Demertzis
August 13 2022 - 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The very real exchange scammers had with my mum. Thankfully she couldn't be fooled. Picture: Supplied.

It started with "Hi mum, I've changed provider temporarily have this number. Waiting for number porting you can save this one" on WhatsApp.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VD

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News.

Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.