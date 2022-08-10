Seal v Octopus: Spectacular marine mealtime captured by Far South Coast photographer

A very daring seal took onlookers by surprise on the weekend, with its calculated attack on a Maori Octopus, the largest Octopus species in Southern Australia.
The spectacular scene was captured by photographer Sophia Quach who was aboard one of the Twofold Bay Discovery Cruises, near Eden on Saturday, August 6.
"Seeing that sassy seal throwing the massive octopus around was definitely a highlight and I don't think I'll ever see something like that again," Ms Quach said.
While the tour typically focused on some of the larger and beloved sea creatures, the splashing and thrashing of this particular seal captured the skipper's attention who veered them towards the commotion.
Ms Quach said when they got near she saw the seal tossing something red up and at first adverted her gaze thinking it was a bloody scene, until she heard someone say, 'I think it's caught an octopus!".
"I gasped and looked up to see it thrashing the octopus around and my first instinct as an avid photographer was to grab the camera," she said.
Within seconds Ms Quach had bolted across the boat to retrieve her camera in the hopes to capture the seal's conquest in time.
"I captured it just before the seal gobbled it up, so I was pretty chuffed with the result," she said.
Skipper and owner of Cat Balou, Brad Wills said their employee and marine biologist Hannah Cousin, identified the octopus as the Maori Octopus.
"These are some of the biggest octopuses you can find and although this one wasn't fully grown Hannah estimated it to have had an arm span of 2m and a weight of roughly six to seven kilos," Mr Wills said.
Mr Wills said while the scene was astonishing to onlookers, seals eating octopuses was actually a common occurrence.
"We often see seals with their catch but what made this one a little bit more extraordinary was the size of the octopus," he said.
Ms Quach said she'd decided to nickname the attacker, Sophie the sassy seal, because it had been committed enough to dive, catch and then "gobble up" an octopus that was big enough to endanger it, if the tables had turned.
"Like Hannah said to me that octopus could have taken that seal out easily, so it was a pretty lucky and impressive kill," she said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
