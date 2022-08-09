Jervis Bay Maritime Museum is celebrating Science Week, with a bumper program of activities for all ages.
This year the theme is 'Glass: more than meets the eye' - think kaleidoscopes, looking glasses, lighthouse lamps, telescopes and much more.
The Museum is inviting the public to better understand the materiality, functionality, sustainability, and innovative uses of glass with help from guest speakers.
They will be discussing everything from turning recycled glass into roads and concrete, to how humans have manipulated glass for creative and functional purposes throughout time.
Professor Tim McCarthy, director of the Sustainable Buildings Research Centre (University of Wollongong), will discuss turning glass into concrete for sustainable building; Ian Clifford, president of Lighthouses Australia, will share how Lighthouse lenses work; and Fiona Schreures from Shoalhaven City Council, will reveal how 10,000 tonnes of unwanted glass is being turned into roads.
For the kids, there will be kaleidoscope crafts, glass and clay creations, and hands-on scientific exploration activities with microscopes, telescopes and more.
After dark the Maritime Museum will become a stargazers paradise - Shoalhaven Astronomers will be on hand to behold the night sky, using powerful telescopes to see detail and colour not visible to the naked eye.
In 2022, the world observes the UN-declared International Year of Glass, celebrating what the UN describes as one of the most important, versatile and transformative materials of history.
Science Week celebrations are happening on Saturday, August 20 at Jervis Bay Maritime Museum. For the full program and to book, visit the museum website.
