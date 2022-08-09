Bomaderry puts together dominating display against Lions

The Bomaderry Tigers have put together one of their most dominant performances of the season with a complete display of football against the floundering Wollongong Lions.
Walking away winners, 106-22, the Tigers seem to be reaching their full potential at just the right time as the most important games of the year lie only a couple of weeks away.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
Coming out of the gates it initially looked to be a close affair between the two sides as both seemed to be tentative going at one another, but this would be purely a mirage as from this point forward the Tigers would completely dominate their competition.
The Tigers donned their spectacular special edition Indigenous round jerseys for the second straight game, and they might not ever take them off again with how well they've been performing in them.
At the end of the first half, the Tigers led 52-10, with the next two quarters of play providing little for the Lions to celebrate as the Tigers put up 32 and 22 to their 12 and 0 respectively.
Tigers coach Neville Hickmott credited the performance of the backs creating opportunities through their play up the ground, while the onballers made great use of the run through the centre.
The Lions looked slightly dazed and confused as a result of the Tigers forwards who played dynamically throughout, creating multiple options every time the team went forward, putting supreme pressure on Wollongong's defence.
Dylan Lubbis, Tobias Hanger, Michael Grant, Mitchell Wurr, Max Hughes and Thomas Hines were noted as best on the field for the Tigers in what was a fantastic overall day for the local club.
With one round of play left in the regular season, Bomaderry sits in second place with a record of 8-1, while the Wollongong Bulldogs remain in first position and undefeated at 10-0 after securing a win over the fourth place Port Kembla Blacks, 113-17.
In the other weekend fixture the third place Figtree Kangaroos won 97-16 over the Nowra Albatross Vikings while the Ulladulla Dockers and Kiama Power clash was forfeited.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.