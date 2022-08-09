South Coast Register
Bomaderry puts together dominating display against Lions

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
August 9 2022 - 6:19am
FLYING HIGH: Tigers' Max Hughes in action against Wollongong. Picture: TEAM SHOT STUDIOS

The Bomaderry Tigers have put together one of their most dominant performances of the season with a complete display of football against the floundering Wollongong Lions.

