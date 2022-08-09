South Coast Register
Gerringong dominates derby against Kiama

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 9 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:00am
DOMINANT: Gerringong streaking in an earlier match this season against the Eagles. Picture: BRIAN SCOTT

The Gerringong Lions have bounced back to the Group 7 winners' circle with a 40-4 thumping of rivals Kiama at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday afternoon.

Journalist

