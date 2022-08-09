Gerringong dominates derby against Kiama

The Gerringong Lions have bounced back to the Group 7 winners' circle with a 40-4 thumping of rivals Kiama at Michael Cronin Oval on Saturday afternoon.
The Lions led 16-0 at halftime before piling on the points in the second half as the avenged their early season loss to the Knights and made sure that winger Joel Doosey's 150 th first grade match was one to remember.
Advertisement
READ MORE:
The win means the Lions remain at the top of the ladder, while for Kiama the loss means they slip to fifth on the ladder.
It took the Lions 10 minutes to open the scoring, with Isaac Russell grabbing the first try as he danced through the Kiama defence, Jake Taylor converted and the Lions led 6-0.
That lead was soon extended when Corey Mulhall cut through the Knights' defence and sent Rixon Russell racing away. Taylor converted to push the lead out to 12-0.
The game then settled into more of an arm wrestle after the Lions' two early tries until Dylan Farrell sparked some second-phase play that ended with Mulhall crossing to the left of the posts for a 16-0 lead that would stand until the break.
The Lions wasted little time in extending their lead in the second half when a rampaging Farrell crossed in the first minute of the half. Soon after Nathan Ford caught the Kiama defence napping and sent Taylor over and the Lions led 24-0.
It was then the Knights who finally managed to open their account through Max Jennings. The centre won the race to a Brad Killmore kick and crossed out wide.
With 20 minutes to play, that would be as close as the visitors would get as the Lions ran in three late tries to truly seal the win.
Centre Hamish Holland was the next Lion to cross, showing plenty of strength and determination as he carried a number of Knights defenders over the line.
Rookie fullback Wes Pring then caught the Knights napping from a quick tap and the diminutive speedster cut through the defence to cross to the right of the posts. Ben Grant added the conversion and the Lions led 34-0.
The Lions then capped the win when Alexander Weir produced a slick pas to send backrower Corey Grigg over under the posts. Grant converted to round out the score at 40-4.
The Lions will now turn their attention to Warilla next week in a match that could decide the minor premiership.
For Kiama, they'll look to bounce back against Albion Park at home.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.