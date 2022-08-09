Superoos secure huge home victory over spirited Jets

The Jamberoo Superoos have overcome some enthusiastic opposition from the Nowra Bomaderry Jets to score a vital 26-8 win at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
The home side went into the game in the unusual position of being without five-eighth Mark Asquith for the first time in several seasons, while the reshuffled Jets team had the big plus of having captain Adam Quinlan back, despite the initial prospect of him being missing due to work commitments.
The Jets struck first in the seventh minute when centre Ryan James beat a tackle and sent lanky winger Braydon Walsh diving over right in the corner. Walsh couldn't convert as the Jets led 4-0.
The Superoos hit back almost immediately when the turned a tackle restart into a sweeping backline movement and lock Luke Asquith beat two tackles to score in the corner and lock the scores up at 4-all.
The Jets were definitely up to the challenge however couldn't score any more points before Jamberoo scored two quick tries, the first to Ben Barnard after a long pass from dummy-half from hooker James Asquith found him unmarked and Matt Forsyth landed the touchline conversion.
Five minutes later a clever grubber-kick by centre Dean Watling saw Forsyth win the race for the balls Jamberoo seeming got on top with a 14-4 lead.
Just as the home side were probably looking forward to the halftime break, a huge midfield bomb by Quinlan bounced on its end and went 30 metres backwards toward the kicker on halfway and he kept the ball on the toe, regathered and sent a flying Braydon Omoeboh racing away for a spectacular try to close the gap to 14-8 at halftime.
Both sides realised the importance of the first try in the second half as the ball went from end to end for more than 20 minutes after the break as neither side was prepared to concede.
However a crucial try did come from the home side when second-rower Simon Maslanka got a clever kick away and in-form fullback Nathan Gallestegui was on hand to keep the ball on his boot and regather to race over under the posts. Forsyth's conversion gave the Superoos a bit of breathing space at 20-8.
The match was put to bed in the final seconds when stand-in five-eighth Paul Asquith made a great bust out wide and found his ever-present brother James backing up to race over. Forsyth converted after the fulltime siren to wrap up the win.
In a solid Jamberoo performance centre Jake Clarke had his best game of the season to date, while James Asquith, Kyle Stone and Ben Barnard were among their best, while centre Brayden Omoeboh was a constant threat, supported by Adam Quinlan, Trent Waldron and Jacob Gould who all tried hard to lift the Jets.
The Superoos will look to keep the ball rolling next with a clash against the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, while the Jets will look to get back on track against the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
