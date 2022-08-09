Bomaderry locals have the chance to contribute to their towns future using a giant map and their imagination.
On August 13 from 9.00am to 12.00pm, Bomaderry Community Inc. (BCI) will be hosting a 'Vision 2050 Day' at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre, giving members of the community the chance to come along and create a vision for what they want Bomaderry to be famous for in 2050.
After starting in 2019, the purpose of the Bomaderry Community Inc. has been to listen to the people of Bomaderry in order to build a stronger, more cohesive community that can survive and strive into the future.
President of the group Kylie Knight, said it is the ideology of building a stronger community that is so important for Bomaderry.
"Bomaderry is unique in that we are the nexus of the Shoalhaven," Ms Knight said.
"We are the place where agriculture meets industry and suburbia is surrounded by astounding natural environment."
Ms Knight said part of the reason why the group want to hear from the community is because there is no plan for what is going to happen to Bomaderry in the future.
"Everyone entering or leaving the Shoalhaven has to come through Bomaderry, yet there is no specific plan in place for it's future," she said.
"This town is made brilliant by the people who live, work and study here so together we will imagine a future for Bomaderry that is creative and uniquely ours."
With the day in question being made possible through funding as part of the 'Building Better Regions Program', the project has attracted the support of local, iconic businesses such as the Manildra Group, the Barnum Group, John Hill Signs, Hanlon Windows and Shoalhaven stairs.
We need to be listening to the people who care what Bomaderry will be like in 2050.- Kylie Knight
Under the guidance and direction of professional facilitators Mrs Lynelle Johnson and Rhonda McGuire, participants will be asked to contribute their ideas to an enormous map of Bomaderry, illustrated by renowned local artist, James Gulliver Hancock.
READ MORE:
Participants will then be asked to vote for their top priorities that they see as being most important for Bomaderry's future, before finally contributing to action plans that will serve to bring the ideas to life.
Helping run the event is long-term youth advocate and design educator, Lissa Barnum.
Mrs Barnum said it is due to a rapidly changing world that makes planning a town's future so important.
"The world as we know it is changing so rapidly, it's hard to anticipate what will happen next, let along in 30 years," she said.
"For Bomaderry to stay relevant, profitable and appealing in 2050, then it needs to start working now to bring that vision to life."
The day is set to be a hands on morning giving the local community a chance to have a say on the future of their town.
"This is the day when we put people at the centre of town planning, so gather your thoughts and b ready to vote this Saturday," Ms Knight said.
"Together, let's create this!"
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987
