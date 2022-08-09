South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Vision 2050 Day to give Bomaderry locals the chance to decide what they want their town to be famous for in the future

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:53am, first published 3:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Map of Bomaderry to be used at the 2050 Vision day, created by local artist James Gulliver Hancock. Picture: Supplied.

Bomaderry locals have the chance to contribute to their towns future using a giant map and their imagination.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.