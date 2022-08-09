South Coast Register
Nine-man U18 Jets secure gutsy victory against Storm

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 9 2022 - 4:44am, first published 2:10am
GUTSY WIN: The U18s Nowra-Bomaderry Jets after their victory against the Southern Highlands Storm. Picture: SUPPLIED

The U18 Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have pulled off a magical win against the Southern Highlands Storm, 28-8, getting the job done with only nine players, yes you heard that right, just nine players.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

