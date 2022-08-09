Nine-man U18 Jets secure gutsy victory against Storm

The U18 Nowra-Bomaderry Jets have pulled off a magical win against the Southern Highlands Storm, 28-8, getting the job done with only nine players, yes you heard that right, just nine players.
The boys gave it everything they had, with excellent communication and all-out effort spearheading their win over a shocked Storm team.
Coach Russell Colgate called it one of the most memorable moments of his lengthy coaching career and said he's beyond proud of the effort put forth by the young side.
"It was absolutely incredible, you really had to see it to believe it. I've been coaching a long time, won grand finals, but this is a moment that is definitely up there," Colgate said.
Colgate had given the boys the option prior to the game to forfeit but they all said they wanted to play and give it a shot as they were riding a six-game losing streak heading into the match made harder with their three best players out.
From the start the Jets matched the Storm, eclipsing them in overall energy as their tenacious defense seemed to slightly rattle their opponent.
The boys continuously pushed the ball two to three passes wide every attacking sequence, which the Jets were able to get numbers off and score several times through.
Colgate noted that the Storm's middle line defence was very strong but the wings were a lot easier to exploit through their quick attack.
Paul Little and Will Daly both scored a try, with Kaijen Johnson securing a double, and Jack Lonesborough notching four conversions and a try of his own.
For the final 20 minutes of the game the team was running through pure heart according to Colgate, with the boys continuing to dig in to hold off the Storm who had begun to gain a bit of momentum.
"For the last 15 minutes you could tell it was all played on heart, it was all ticker, they physically had nothing left to give," he said.
Colgate said the team was too tired to even celebrate after the win, "I looked over and all nine of them were hunched over, they had no energy left to celebrate."
Out of the nine players that suited up for the Jets, five of them are just 17-years-old, four of which played the day before, with one in first grade, two in reserve grade and one in the U16s.
Even without fresh legs the boys were able to persevere and pull of what really is a spectacular victory.
The U18 Jets will next take on the Stingrays of Shellharbour, hopefully this time with a full squad.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
