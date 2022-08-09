What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

THEM
Critically acclaimed theatre
An unmissable and compelling tale of survival, friendship, and the things we are willing to do to protect the ones we love. THEM is coming to the Studio Theatre at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Part tragedy and part comedy, the play tells the story of a young family as they face the decision whether to flee their war-torn city. Matinee and evening shows are happening on August 12-13, 12pm and 8pm. Book your tickets online or at the box office.
Country Music
Jayne Denham
Fresh off the back of two Golden Guitar nominations and a stint at the top of the charts, country rocker Jayne Denham will serenade the Shoalhaven this weekend. Her latest album WANTED has sat at number one in Australia for six weeks now; the album is billed as a country rock opera with a side of spaghetti western, and Jayne's latest hits are sure to entertain. Catch her this Saturday, August 13, at Sussex Inlet RSL. Find tickets at jaynedenham.com
Record Fair
Festival of Vinyl
The South Coast's newest pop-up record fair is coming to Huskisson. Jervis Bay Brewing Co and Coal Coast Record Fair present: Festival of Vinyl. Music lovers can crate dig through thousands of records, while live DJs spin the wheels of steel all day. Promising good vibes, good beer, and good music at Jervis Bay Brewing Co. Saturday, August 13, 12pm-5pm.
Wedding Trail
Plan your big day
The South Coast Wedding Fair and Wedding Trail is almost here - a full weekend of all things nuptial celebrations. Far from your ordinary expo, the fair and trail is bringing together the region's top suppliers, and opening the gates at some of the best venues across the Shoalhaven. On Saturday (August 13), hit the road to check out local venues in person. Then follow it up on Sunday (August 14) by dropping in to Pyree Hall for the fair; meet the vendors, taste delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment. Registration is essential. For more, visit the South Coast Wedding Fair website.
Spring Festival
Kids poster competition
Sanctuary Point Community Pride and Firefly Bay and Basin have announced their Spring into Sanctuary Point poster competition. There is $500 worth of prizes up for grabs! Local kids aged 10-18 can submit their designs, and the winner will be used to promote the festival across the Shoalhaven. Enter at the Firefly website.
Coming Up
Science Week
Jervis Bay Maritime Museum is celebrating Science Week on Saturday, August 20. The theme is 'Glass: more than meets the eye' - think kaleidoscopes, looking glasses, lighthouse lamps, telescopes and more. There will be plenty of activities (both paid and free), and fascinating talks from experts, suitable for all ages. Book with the museum.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
