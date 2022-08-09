What's on in the Shoalhaven this week

The South Coast Wedding Fair and Wedding Trail is almost here - a full weekend of all things nuptial celebrations. Far from your ordinary expo, the fair and trail is bringing together the region's top suppliers, and opening the gates at some of the best venues across the Shoalhaven. On Saturday (August 13), hit the road to check out local venues in person. Then follow it up on Sunday (August 14) by dropping in to Pyree Hall for the fair; meet the vendors, taste delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment. Registration is essential. For more, visit the South Coast Wedding Fair website.