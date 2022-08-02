Dual-occupancy potential

3 Bed | 2 Bath | 1 Car
Advertisement
Sitting on a fabulously large block of 1151sqm, this property could offer you the potential for dual occupancy (STCA).
The existing three-bedroom home would be perfect to lease out while you are developing the back block.
Separate to the home, and accessible by a breezeway, is a teenage or parents retreat with two rooms plus the bonus of a full-sized bathroom.
This addition to the home allows for even more options for leasing out rooms or the owners would be able to spread out and keep separate living areas.
Another valuable asses this property has to offer is sought-after, off-street -street parking for four or more cars available for the existing home.
The property is in a a great location. You can't go wrong when you are on the highway at Bomaderry, and you could be living only 200 meters from the shopping centers, restaurants and sporting complex.
Take a stroll for your morning coffee or shop and save yourself the petrol.
This is really a one-of-a-kind opportunity and discerning buyers will know there is so much potential on offer when you purchase this property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.