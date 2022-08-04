Let's talk about small things making a big difference.
A sturdy lock placed on your letter box may be the last bastion that stops the criminal element from getting in and stealing your mail.
Mail theft is becoming a real problem in our society as our mail contains personal details of you and your family.
Details can be stolen which could result in the creation of false identity's which are used for crime and result in devastating consequences for your financial reputation.
Other items such as credit cards are sent through the mail. If they are stolen the potential for the crooks to have a field day with your money is extreme.
You may wake up one day to find thousands of dollars missing from your account, or even if your account is a bit leaner, hundreds could go missing, you could be cleaned out before realizing what is happening.
There are a few simple tips that can save you major problems in the future.
