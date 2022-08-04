Illawarra Vikings plunder the Sydney Volleyball League finals

The Illawarra Vikings have had their greatest collective season in team history, as they secured an array of hardware at the Sydney Volleyball League finals last weekend at Sydney Olympic Park.
It has been a golden run for the men's premier team who came into the weekend's final riding a five-game win streak as they went up against the giant that is the University of Sydney side.
Illawarra was able to take out a marathon first set 34:32, which was a sign of things to come in what was a close contest.
The Vikings led by coach Alberto Flamingi and his expert gameplan were able to pull out the victory and secure their first ever gold in the SVL Premier League.
The Vikings womens reserve grade side also saw much success in their clash with the Sydney Aces, with some outstanding team play securing them the 3:1 victory, which added another gold medal to the days tally.
This is Illawarra's greatest result for the women's competition in recent history with coach Frank Kaymak guiding the side to jump to the premier division next year where they will go up against the best in the state.
It was also a strong showing for the division two women's team who also went up against the Sydney Aces in the grand final. Coach Paolo Fassone rallied the girls who put in a strong effort but were unable to come up with the win losing three sets to zero but still secured the silver medal.
Finally the division two mens team battled it out for bronze, yet again against the Aces. It was a matchup that had brought many an entertaining clash throughout the season with both sides stealing one game from one another, Illawarra was too strong this time though as they obliterated the Aces three sets to zero to win the bronze medal.
These results are the best that the Illawarra Vikings have achieved in recent history with the success being attributed to the hard work players and staff have put into the club over the past 10 years.
"Due to the great results our teams have achieved, it has given the club something to celebrate, with the hope of attracting more players, from beginner to competitive levels and raising the status and image of our sport in the area," President of the Illawarra Volleyball Association, Sean Thorpe said
"With our teams reaching the higher divisions, especially the womens competition, it creates better opportunities for our amazing juniors to gain valuable court time against stronger opponents which is crucial for their development as players."
"From here we plan to build for the next indoor season and consolidate on our results and put more resources into our junior development to secure the future results of our club and our area."
The Vikings teams are made up of athletes travelling from Ulladulla to Wollongong to play for the club.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
