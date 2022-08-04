South Coast Register

Illawarra Vikings plunder the Sydney Volleyball League finals

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated August 4 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:04am
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Illawarra Vikings celebrating after securing the gold medal. Picture: Supplied

The Illawarra Vikings have had their greatest collective season in team history, as they secured an array of hardware at the Sydney Volleyball League finals last weekend at Sydney Olympic Park.

