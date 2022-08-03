Essential donation keeps Huskisson Meals on Wheels moving

When you're cooking for upwards of one hundred people, three days a week, having a functional kitchen makes a world of difference.
This week, volunteers at Jervis Bay Meals on Wheels have celebrated the arrival of an essential appliance: a brand new blast chiller.
Every meal cooked in the Huskisson kitchen goes through the blast chiller before being delivered to locals in need - it's all part of safe food handling practices.
With their previous chiller being old and beyond repair, Meals on Wheels was in dire need of a replacement, and the Veolia Mulwarree Trust came to their aid with a $12,000 grant for the new unit.
North Shoalhaven Meals on Wheels director Luke Sikora said the service relied on major grants like this for their equipment.
The not-for-profit group charges around $6 per meal; it's enough to cover the cost of ingredients, while still being affordable for those who need the service.
"We rely on funding from different sources... this grant from Veolia Mulwarree Trust was just over $12,000, and we wouldn't be able to do that from our own funds," Mr Sikora said.
"It is an amazing organisation which has supported Meals on Wheels before. Two years ago they have us a grant for the Nowra-Bomaderry kitchen, and have partnered with us again for the Huskisson kitchen."
The Meals on Wheels team welcomed state MP Shelley Hancock and seniors minister Mark Coure to the kitchen on Tuesday, for an official commissioning of the blast chiller.
Mr Coure, a Meals on Wheels volunteer of ten years, commended the team of volunteers at Huskisson.
"I know how much impact Meals on Wheels has on a community... the work that you do is huge," he said.
"In most cases, for that senior, Meals on Wheels is the first visit they've had for days or weeks, and you're really making a difference by feeding those who can't cook themselves."
In the northern Shoalhaven, there are about 350 Meals on Wheels clients; they are looked after by local services at Nowra-Bomaderry, Berry, Shoalhaven Heads, Culburra Beach, and Jervis Bay (Huskisson).
Mr Sikora said that number continues to grow.
"We're seeing a significant increase in the number of clients; just in Bomaderry, for example, we've gained an additional 25 clients in July alone," he said.
"We've sold more meals than ever before, which is really telling. We think it has a lot to do with coming out of the pandemic; obviously there is an aging community as well, and then just a need for that meal service.
"But we are more than just a meal, it's that social interaction, the conversation our volunteers have, the connection they have with clients and going into people's homes."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
