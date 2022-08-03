South Coast Register
Home/News/Local News

Essential donation keeps Huskisson Meals on Wheels moving

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated August 3 2022 - 6:23am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ESSENTIAL APPLIANCE: Meals on Wheels director Like Sikora, Minister for Seniors Mark Coure, Huskisson kitchen coordinator Susan O'Brien, and South Coast MP Shelley Hancock with the service's new blast chiller. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

When you're cooking for upwards of one hundred people, three days a week, having a functional kitchen makes a world of difference.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.